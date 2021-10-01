Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Runoff Round

Group play is over, and it’s almost time for the top 512! But, before we start that, we have one last thing to take care of. It’s the runoff round!

The preliminary top 512 featured:

19 songs from NieR

16 songs from Final Fantasy XIII

14 songs from Kirby’s Epic Yarn

14 songs from Final Fantasy XIII-2

11 songs from Sonic Generations

For a grand total of 24 excess songs. They will face the 24 best songs to finish outside the top 512 in a single elimination round to determine the true top 512.

This round will be open until Sunday, October 3rd at 9:00 AM Pacific. You can listen to a playlist of today’s matchups here. As always, please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Let the playoffs begin!

(Also, be sure to pour one out for our bubble, 33 songs which were just a roll of the virtual dice away from getting their shot. Sadly, they are all eliminated.)



Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...