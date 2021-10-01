The Weekly Shuffle Thread is Easy to FIND!

Hello everybody, and welcome to the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! You never know what you will find when you press shuffle… so let’s celebrate the randomness of that by making our word of the day FIND!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word Find in the title of them! But if you simply can’t find any Find songs, don’t feel left out! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle the past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

