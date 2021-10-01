Job Rants Thread – 10/1/2021 – Fall Fashions

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

Well, my dear Workados, we find ourselves in the throes of yet another Fall season. Now, I don’t know what that means for you; but for me, it means, changing leaves, brisk mornings, and…The inevitable wardrobe shift. Sweaters, undershirts coats, scarves, hats, gloves, wool socks, thick shoes, and that’s just what I need to wear, every day. I don’t know how it is for you all, but the mere act of needing to bundle up that much on a daily basis actually causes me to have to shift my morning timetable and allot myself even extra time to get out the door. If there’s one; one positive I can take away from being trapped inside for the winter of 2020, it’s that I at least didn’t have ti deal with that.

Ah, well. At least we still have pumpkin everything for the next few months. Yeah, I said it; I’m as basic as they come when it comes to stuff like that. I might not like much about my commute, but it gives me an excuse to stop off for whatever pumpkin-infused abomination the coffee chains are offering this year. Anyway, that’s all from me. Rant, my associates, and enjoy this brief period of cold sun, for winter is right around the corner.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out and a great weekend. And remember: Sure, you might be sick of all the pumpkin shit, now; but you’ll have a whole year to miss it, again.

