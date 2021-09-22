Werewolf 163: Dire Manor Day 4

Skullkid was starting to grow tired of all this exploration. It had been 3 days and no one had even found a bathroom yet. It was becoming an issue, so Skullkid ventured out to find one. She ran from hallway to hallway and bounded around a corner when -WHACK- she ran into someone she didn’t recognize. He was a wolf… wearing a bowtie?

Grump (Skullkid) has died. She was vanilla town.

Somewhere in the distance the doorbell was ringing. Who could it be at this hour? Oh right, Spam had ordered a pizza! She ran off to get it, and when she opened the door the delivery man was…. a jaguar?

“What the heck, man, this box is empty!”

“Guess I need to eat something else, he snarled.”

Jam (Spam) is dead. She was vanilla town!

Meanwhile in the Game Room…

“Life is a game, but only the elite can make the rules. Everyone else is just a pawn…. in this game…. of life…. but to really win you need control”

“We just asked if you wanted to play a game!”

“I just told you, I already am.”

Goat grabbed the pool cue. “GAME! OVER!”

Banner (Patrick Bateman) has died. He was Vanilla Town….. but not all who die are forgotten in Dire Manor.

Twilight shall be at 7:00 PM ET on September the 23rd.

Game Board







Rules

This Werewolf setup puts a spin on our standard rules as teams will also be responsible for moving around a physical game board as a day action. Each team will have a base number of moves that can possibly be influenced as the game progresses. Players can move in cardinal directions, but not diagonally. Each board tile will have a corresponding number.

Of course, standard Werewolf rules also apply!

Town’s win condition is to eliminate the scum factions(s)

Wolves must outnumber town.

??? must ???

Please make at least 3 comments a day to keep the game moving, otherwise you may find yourself mod-killed!!

Attack arguments not people, and remember this is just a game! The most important thing is to have fun and allow others to do the same. 🙂

Roleplays are not required but encouraged. It’s a spooky house, I’m sure you can think of something 😛

Roles

17 Guests (Vanilla Town)

1 Space investigator – can peek under a board tile every night 🙂

1 Jailkeeper

4 Business Associates (WOLVES!)

-Sneakster (Wolf may peak at an adjacent space as a night action)

-Trickster (May switch two game board times – 2 shot)

-Trapster (Roleblocker)

-Larry (Vanilla – just happy to be included)

1 – EMPTY VESSEL – You gaze into their eyes and see no light.

Players

Team Nook

Goat @GoatfulDead:disqus

Tiff Aching @tiffachingsgoldenhare:disqus

Jam @JamMoritarty:disqus Vanilla Town

Hayes @TheHayesCode:disqus

Raven’n’Rose @ravenampersand:disqus Vanilla Town

Copywight @copywight:disqus

Team Link

MacCrocodile @MacCrocodile:disqus

Marlowe @marlowespade:disqus Vanilla Town

Narrowstrife @narrowstrife:disqus

Grumproro @Grumproro:disqus Vanilla Town

Shinichiki @shinichiki:disqus

Wasp @unstoppablewasp:disqus

Team Koopa

Side Character @side_character:disqus

April @April_LKD:disqus Vanilla Town

Ralph @RalphWaldoWiggum:disqus

Emmelemm @emmelemm:disqus

Banner @bannerthief:disqus Vanilla Town

Nate @NateTheLesser:disqus

Team Splat

Malthusc – @malthusc:disqus Vanilla Town

Sic @sic_humor:disqus Sneakster Wolf

Hoho @hohodor:disqus

Cop @copontheedgeish:disqus

Smokey @disqus_76Ia43yyLD:disqus Vanilla Town

Louie @louiebb:disqus Replaced

Jake @forget_it_jake:disqus

