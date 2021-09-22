Werewolf 163: Dire Manor Day 4

Skullkid was starting to grow tired of all this exploration. It had been 3 days and no one had even found a bathroom yet. It was becoming an issue, so Skullkid ventured out to find one. She ran from hallway to hallway and bounded around a corner when -WHACK- she ran into someone she didn’t recognize. He was a wolf… wearing a bowtie?
Grump (Skullkid) has died. She was vanilla town.
Somewhere in the distance the doorbell was ringing. Who could it be at this hour? Oh right, Spam had ordered a pizza! She ran off to get it, and when she opened the door the delivery man was…. a jaguar?
“What the heck, man, this box is empty!”
“Guess I need to eat something else, he snarled.”
Jam (Spam) is dead. She was vanilla town!
Meanwhile in the Game Room…
“Life is a game, but only the elite can make the rules. Everyone else is just a pawn…. in this game…. of life…. but to really win you need control”
“We just asked if you wanted to play a game!”
“I just told you, I already am.”
Goat grabbed the pool cue. “GAME! OVER!”
Banner (Patrick Bateman) has died. He was Vanilla Town….. but not all who die are forgotten in Dire Manor.
Twilight shall be at 7:00 PM ET on September the 23rd.
This Werewolf setup puts a spin on our standard rules as teams will also be responsible for moving around a physical game board as a day action. Each team will have a base number of moves that can possibly be influenced as the game progresses. Players can move in cardinal directions, but not diagonally. Each board tile will have a corresponding number.
Of course, standard Werewolf rules also apply!
Town’s win condition is to eliminate the scum factions(s)
Wolves must outnumber town.
??? must ???
Please make at least 3 comments a day to keep the game moving, otherwise you may find yourself mod-killed!!
Attack arguments not people, and remember this is just a game! The most important thing is to have fun and allow others to do the same. 🙂
Roleplays are not required but encouraged. It’s a spooky house, I’m sure you can think of something 😛
17 Guests (Vanilla Town)
1 Space investigator – can peek under a board tile every night 🙂
1 Jailkeeper
4 Business Associates (WOLVES!)
-Sneakster (Wolf may peak at an adjacent space as a night action)
-Trickster (May switch two game board times – 2 shot)
-Trapster (Roleblocker)
-Larry (Vanilla – just happy to be included)
1 – EMPTY VESSEL – You gaze into their eyes and see no light.
Team Nook
Goat @GoatfulDead:disqus
Tiff Aching @tiffachingsgoldenhare:disqus
Jam @JamMoritarty:disqus Vanilla Town
Hayes @TheHayesCode:disqus
Raven’n’Rose @ravenampersand:disqus Vanilla Town
Copywight @copywight:disqus
Team Link
MacCrocodile @MacCrocodile:disqus
Marlowe @marlowespade:disqus Vanilla Town
Narrowstrife @narrowstrife:disqus
Grumproro @Grumproro:disqus Vanilla Town
Shinichiki @shinichiki:disqus
Wasp @unstoppablewasp:disqus
Team Koopa
Side Character @side_character:disqus
April @April_LKD:disqus Vanilla Town
Ralph @RalphWaldoWiggum:disqus
Emmelemm @emmelemm:disqus
Banner @bannerthief:disqus Vanilla Town
Nate @NateTheLesser:disqus
Team Splat
Malthusc – @malthusc:disqus Vanilla Town Sic @sic_humor:disqus Sneakster Wolf
Hoho @hohodor:disqus
Cop @copontheedgeish:disqus
Smokey @disqus_76Ia43yyLD:disqus Vanilla Town Louie @louiebb:disqus Replaced
Jake @forget_it_jake:disqus
