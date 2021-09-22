Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Sept. 22

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Christopher, a communications specialist, met his wife while subbing in a musical;

Paula, an ROI trainer, is always within “one degree of separation”; and

Matt, a Ph.D. student, had a Lucy Ricardo moment with a dishwasher. Matt is a 25-day champ with winnings of $893,201.

Matt lost his entire $8,000 on DD1, then scored on both DDs in DJ and secured another big win, going into FJ with $33,200 vs. $13,800 for Christopher and $3,000 for Paula.

DD1 – $800 – ACRONYMS & ABBREVIATIONS – The cosmetics brand e.l.f. is an acronym for these 3 areas where its products are used (Matt lost $8,000 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $1,600 – INSPIRED CHARACTERS – Leon Rom, a leader of King Leopold’s Congo death squad, is thought by some to have inspired this 1902 Joseph Conrad character (Matt doubled up to a leading score of $9,600.)

DD3 – $1,600 – THE FACT OF THE MATTER – All matter shares this physical property that keeps it from responding instantly to any attempt to change its state of motion (Matt won $10,000 from his score of $17,200 vs. $8,600 for Christopher.)

FJ – LANDMARKS – 96 miles in total during its 3-decade existence, the most well-known part of this was about the same length as an Olympic marathon

Only Matt was correct, adding $3,000 to win with $36,200 for a 26-day total of $929,401.

Triple Stumper of the day: For a clue about a word to describe basic particles leptons and quarks, the writers mistakenly thought the weak hint “it’s…” would lead the players to “elementary”.

Judging the producers: Remember how last week they were displaying the category above the FJ clue during the 30-second thinking period, and what a good idea that was? Well, for some reason, they don’t seem to be doing that anymore. Weird.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are eyes, lips and face? DD2 – Who is Kurtz? DD3 – What is inertia? FJ – What is the Berlin Wall?

