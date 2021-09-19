Treat Yourself! Sunday Food Thread 9/19

I just ran an errand to the Walgreens and when I do that I almost always stroll down the candy aisle and get myself a treat. This time it was a Baby Ruth but that candy bar was just what I needed at that moment. Often when we think of treating ourselves something extravagant like a fancy dinner out or a spa day come to mind. I tend more toward small things here and there most of the time. A little bit of instant gratification goes a long way on a busy day. How about you? Big things and little things are welcome of course.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...