30 Day Sports Challenge Day 19: Your Favorite Mascot

The month of September is all about sports and we’re going to cover a wide range of things this month with prompts from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

As we dig into this month of sports, today we’re going to talk about one of the things that doesn’t get much attention for the most part with mascots. These tend to be varied among sport and team as to how popular they are – if there even is one – and how well that they resonate with fans. Who’s your favorite mascot?

Bonus Prompt: Which mascot needs to simply not exist anymore?

