The Night Thread of Love Songs to Joannes

I almost forgot to do this, so here’s a few not particularly subtle erotic poems from Mina Loy’s “Love Songs to Joannes”, from Love Songs: 1915-1917

1. Spawn of Fantasies Sitting the appraisable Pig Cupid His rosy snout Rooting erotic garbage "Once upon a time" Pulls a weed White star-topped Among the wild oats Sown in mucous-membrane I would An eye in a Bengal light Eternity in a skyrocket Constellations in an ocean Whose rivers run no fresher Than a trickle of saliva There are suspect places I must live in my lantern Trimming subliminal flicker Virginal to the bellows Of experience Coloured glass

2. The skin-sack In which a wanton duality Packed All the completions Of my infructuous impulses Something the shape of a man To the casual vulgarity of the merely observant More of a clock-work mechanism Running down against time To which I am not paced My fingertips are numb from fretting your hair A God's doormat On the threshold of your mind

Okay. that’s it.

