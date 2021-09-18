Open Threads

The Night Thread of Love Songs to Joannes

I almost forgot to do this, so here’s a few not particularly subtle erotic poems from Mina Loy’s “Love Songs to Joannes”, from Love Songs: 1915-1917

1.

Spawn of Fantasies
Sitting the appraisable
Pig Cupid
His rosy snout
Rooting erotic garbage
"Once upon a time"
Pulls a weed
White star-topped
Among the wild oats
Sown in mucous-membrane

I would
An eye in a Bengal light
Eternity in a skyrocket
Constellations in an ocean
Whose rivers run no fresher
Than a trickle of saliva

There are     suspect places

I must live in my lantern
Trimming subliminal flicker
Virginal    to the bellows
Of experience

               Coloured glass

2.

The skin-sack
In which a wanton duality
Packed
All the completions
Of my infructuous impulses
Something the shape of a man
To the casual vulgarity of the merely observant
More of a clock-work mechanism
Running down against time
To which I am not paced

My fingertips are numb
from fretting your hair
A God's doormat
On the threshold of your mind

Okay. that’s it.