Svengoolie Discussion Thread 9/18/2021: Dracula

Do we even need the plot summary for this one? From the MeTV website…

“”There are far worse things awaiting man than death.” This horror classic stands as the most famous and celebrated film version of the popular vampire story. Bela Lugosi delivers a star-making performance as the titular villain–his erudite, refined Dracula is at once alluring and terrifying, while director Tod Browning creates an effectively haunted and chilled atmosphere. “Dracula” is an immeasurably important and influential film for its genre, and an invaluable touchstone in Universal’s impressive and definitive horror film canon.”

No free streaming options this week.

If you miss any of Sven’s segments or want to see them again, they should be posted here after the episode airs!

Enjoy the movie!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...