Comic Book Chat – Batman Day

Batman Day is being celebrated around the globe today and what better way to honor the Dark Knight than posting a Comic Book Chat about the Caped Crusader.

We have had many discussions about Batman – here are a few starter questions – what does the hero mean to you personally? Who is your favorite Batman? Which comic storyline is your favorite? Can there be too much Batman?( we have seen many Batman titles released by DC over the past few years…do you think they need to pump the brakes or not?)

Feel free to add to the discussion by posting some topics in the comment section for all of us to engage with and answer.

