‘Shang-Chi’ Scores 3rd Win With The September 17th – 19th Box Office Weekend

If you go back to Friday and check out a few places that do predictions, most were saying that Shang-chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was going to face some competition this weekend, largely from Cry Macho. Clint Eastwood is always a draw, but the problem is that even with the film being a theatrical exclusive, the audience that gets out to see his films in the opening days tend to trend older and they’re the ones not taking the additional risk of going to the theater right now.

Which is why Shang-chi took the top spot again with a $21.7 million take, bringing it to $176.8 million with its third weekend. There aren’t a lot of films that can say they topped the box office for three weekends in a row right now so that adds some extra cred to the film as well. Additionally, by the end of this coming week, it’ll surpass Black Widow with its theatrical take of $183.2 million, which ups the ante on Marvel films competition for 2021.

Cry Macho being the other big debut this weekend lands at third with $4.5 million while another new opener with Copshop hits at sixth with $2.3 million. The numbers are so low that the twelfth film on the chart, Show Me the Father, hits at $365,000. I don’t think I’ve ever seen the box office top film list ever track a film that low unless it was focused just on the specialty market.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total 1 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Disney $21,700,000 4,070 $5,332 $176,893,555 2 Free Guy 20th Century Studios $5,200,000 3,288 $1,582 $108,576,030 3 Cry Macho Warner Bros. $4,515,000 3,967 $1,138 $4,515,000 4 Candyman Universal $3,500,000 2,820 $1,241 $53,168,000 5 Malignant Warner Bros. $2,680,000 3,501 $765 $9,804,000 6 Copshop Open Road/Briarcliff $2,310,000 3,005 $769 $2,310,000 7 Jungle Cruise Disney $2,089,000 2,265 $922 $112,583,336 8 Paw Patrol Paramount $1,750,000 2,269 $771 $37,143,000 9 Eyes Of Tammy Faye, The Searchlight $675,000 450 $1,500 $675,000 10 Don’t Breathe 2 Sony $665,000 1,003 $663 $31,338,000 11 Card Counter, The Focus Features $440,000 584 $753 $1,914,000 12 Show Me the Father Sony $365,000 1,073 $340 $1,375,000

