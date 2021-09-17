Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Sept. 17

Introducing today’s contestants:

Odessa, a retail manager, watched Jeopardy! with her grandparents;

Samit, a journalist, had his honeymoon extended by a typhoon; and

Matt, a Ph.D. student, got pushed by Bill de Blasio’s bodyguard at “Hamilton”. Matt is a 22-day champ with winnings of $775,401.

Matt turned in a textbook performance, scoring on all three DDs and never facing a serious challenge, entering FJ at $38,400 vs. $11,400 for Samit and $3,200 for Odessa.

DD1 – $800 – THE COMMON DEFENSE – He just left a relationship? He doesn’t want to ruin a friendship? Nope, this title of a “no excuses” bestseller (Matt doubled to $9,200.)

DD2 – $1,600 – LET’S VISIT MARS – Visits by the Mariner probes in the 1960s disproved the existence of these, first “observed” in 1877, on Mars’ surface (Matt won $8,000 from his score of $14,000 vs. $8,700 for Samit.)

DD3 – $2,000 – BROADWAY ON THE POP CHARTS – Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” riffed on “My Favorite Things” by this pair, so 90% of the royalties go to the rights holders for that song (Matt won $2,000 from his total of $34,400 vs. $10,600 for Samit.)

FJ – 19TH CENTURY U.S. POLITICS – Named after a U.K. political party that helped depose a king, the U.S. Whig Party was formed to oppose this man

Matt and Odessa were correct on FJ. Matt added $12,000 to win with $50,400 for a 23-day total of $825,801.

Clue selection strategy: In obvious need of DD3 to close the gap between himself and Matt, Samir twice chose from the category where DD2 had previously been found.

One-week host corner: Richards closed the show with “We’ll see you Monday”. They might see us on Monday, but we won’t see him.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “He’s Just Not That Into You”? DD2 – What are canals? DD3 – Who were Rodgers and Hammerstein? FJ – Who was Jackson?

