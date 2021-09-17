Sex Education S3 Spoiler Space

Sex Education premiered on Netflix in January of 2019. Otis and Maeve opened an underground “sex advice clinic” at Moordale Secondary School. Otis stole his early tips from his sex therapist mother (Gillian Anderson). As the season progressed he began to understand his own desires.

Season two introduced new characters and tied everyone up in love triangles. Anderson took a counseling job at the school, Otis began a new relationship and Maeve struggled with her troubled family. Things escalated at a disastrous school play.

Season three dropped on September 17, 2021. The first episode gets us up to speed on the main characters.

Treacherous Isaac likes long-suffering Maeve who likes sensitive Otis Milbun who’s hooking up with mean girl Ruby .

Got that? That’s about half of the large ensemble cast. Who are you invested in? What did you think of the previous seasons? Share your spoilery thoughts here.

