Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 70

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 68 Results

Spoiler 47.62% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Illusion (Angela’s Letter) 42.86% Ys I & II Chronicles First Step Towards Wars 42.86% Child of Eden Passion Archive 42.86% Persona 2: Eternal Punishment Battle Theme 38.10% Sonic Colors Speak With Your Heart 38.10% Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Hunter of the Dark 38.10% Double Dragon Neon Lab 1 38.10% Ciel Nosurge Gate::49.212.40.208 33.33% Sonic Generations Chemical Plant Classic 33.33% Shatter The End of the World 33.33% Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams Dark Giana Track 4 33.33% Star Wars: The Old Republic Clash of Destiny 28.57% Rhythm Heaven Fever Love Rap 28.57% Sonic Colors Tropical Resort Act 2 28.57% Donkey Kong Country Returns Island Overworld 23.81% Rhythm Heaven Fever Game Select 1 23.81% Shantae: Risky’s Revenge Risky Boots 23.81% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Beat Block Galaxy 19.05% DJ Hero Izzo (H.O.V.A.) vs I Want You Back – Jay-Z vs The Jackson Five 19.05% Mafia II Main Theme 19.05% World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria Mogu’shan Palace 14.29% The Munchables Sizzling Paradise – Remix 14.29% Final Fantasy IV: The Complete Collection Rydia’s Theme 14.29% Closure Bienvenuti in Purgatorio [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 40.91% Final Fantasy XIII The Promise 40.91% Double Dragon Neon Title Theme 40.91% Bayonetta Space harrier (Climax Mix) 40.91% Mass Effect 3 I Am Alive And I Am Not Alone 38.10% Sonic Colors Speak With Your Heart 38.10% Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Hunter of the Dark 38.10% Double Dragon Neon Lab 1 38.10% Ciel Nosurge Gate::49.212.40.208 33.33% Sonic Generations Chemical Plant Classic 33.33% Shatter The End of the World 33.33% Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams Dark Giana Track 4 33.33% Star Wars: The Old Republic Clash of Destiny 28.57% Rhythm Heaven Fever Love Rap 28.57% Sonic Colors Tropical Resort Act 2 28.57% Donkey Kong Country Returns Island Overworld 23.81% Rhythm Heaven Fever Game Select 1 23.81% Shantae: Risky’s Revenge Risky Boots 23.81% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Beat Block Galaxy 19.05% DJ Hero Izzo (H.O.V.A.) vs I Want You Back – Jay-Z vs The Jackson Five 19.05% Mafia II Main Theme 19.05% World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria Mogu’shan Palace 14.29% The Munchables Sizzling Paradise – Remix 14.29% Final Fantasy IV: The Complete Collection Rydia’s Theme 14.29% Closure Bienvenuti in Purgatorio Projected Final Bubble: 42.86% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 70 will be active until Sunday September 19th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 69 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 70 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 70 is open until Sunday September 19th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...