Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 70

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 68 Results

47.62% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Illusion (Angela’s Letter)
42.86% Ys I & II Chronicles First Step Towards Wars
42.86% Child of Eden Passion Archive
42.86% Persona 2: Eternal Punishment Battle Theme
38.10% Sonic Colors Speak With Your Heart
38.10% Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Hunter of the Dark
38.10% Double Dragon Neon Lab 1
38.10% Ciel Nosurge Gate::49.212.40.208
33.33% Sonic Generations Chemical Plant Classic
33.33% Shatter The End of the World
33.33% Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams Dark Giana Track 4
33.33% Star Wars: The Old Republic Clash of Destiny
28.57% Rhythm Heaven Fever Love Rap
28.57% Sonic Colors Tropical Resort Act 2
28.57% Donkey Kong Country Returns Island Overworld
23.81% Rhythm Heaven Fever Game Select 1
23.81% Shantae: Risky’s Revenge Risky Boots
23.81% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Beat Block Galaxy
19.05% DJ Hero Izzo (H.O.V.A.) vs I Want You Back – Jay-Z vs The Jackson Five
19.05% Mafia II Main Theme
19.05% World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria Mogu’shan Palace
14.29% The Munchables Sizzling Paradise – Remix
14.29% Final Fantasy IV: The Complete Collection Rydia’s Theme
14.29% Closure Bienvenuti in Purgatorio

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 70 will be active until Sunday September 19th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 69 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 70 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 70 is open until Sunday September 19th at 10:00PM Pacific