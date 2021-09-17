Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 70

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 68 Results
|47.62%
|Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask
|Illusion (Angela’s Letter)
|42.86%
|Ys I & II Chronicles
|First Step Towards Wars
|42.86%
|Child of Eden
|Passion Archive
|42.86%
|Persona 2: Eternal Punishment
|Battle Theme
|38.10%
|Sonic Colors
|Speak With Your Heart
|38.10%
|Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep
|Hunter of the Dark
|38.10%
|Double Dragon Neon
|Lab 1
|38.10%
|Ciel Nosurge
|Gate::49.212.40.208
|33.33%
|Sonic Generations
|Chemical Plant Classic
|33.33%
|Shatter
|The End of the World
|33.33%
|Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
|Dark Giana Track 4
|33.33%
|Star Wars: The Old Republic
|Clash of Destiny
|28.57%
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Love Rap
|28.57%
|Sonic Colors
|Tropical Resort Act 2
|28.57%
|Donkey Kong Country Returns
|Island Overworld
|23.81%
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Game Select 1
|23.81%
|Shantae: Risky’s Revenge
|Risky Boots
|23.81%
|Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Beat Block Galaxy
|19.05%
|DJ Hero
|Izzo (H.O.V.A.) vs I Want You Back – Jay-Z vs The Jackson Five
|19.05%
|Mafia II
|Main Theme
|19.05%
|World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria
|Mogu’shan Palace
|14.29%
|The Munchables
|Sizzling Paradise – Remix
|14.29%
|Final Fantasy IV: The Complete Collection
|Rydia’s Theme
|14.29%
|Closure
|Bienvenuti in Purgatorio
Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%
It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 70 will be active until Sunday September 19th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 69 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 70 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 70 is open until Sunday September 19th at 10:00PM Pacific