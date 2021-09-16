Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 69

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 67 Results

Spoiler

64.71% Star Ocean: The Last Hope Brilliant Rose
64.71% Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Saisei -rebuild-
64.71% Sonic Colors Planet Wisp Act 3
52.94% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Return to Dream Land
52.94% The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road Castle of Oz
52.94% Akumajou Dracula: The Arcade Bloody Tears
47.06% Muramasa: The Demon Blade Desires Connected to The Enlightenment [A] [Yoshimi Kudo]
47.06% Final Fantasy XIII Chocobos of Cocoon – Chasing Dreams
47.06% Bar Oasis Mojito
47.06% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Dungeon Theme
47.06% Sleeping Dogs [H-KLUB] The Love I Want
41.18% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Weekender Girl [kz/livetune + Hachioji-P]
41.18% Little Inferno The City
35.29% Nayuta no Kiseki Nayuta no Omoi
35.29% Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel A Strange Play ~ #2a
35.29% Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure SHOW TIME [Tomoya Ohtani]
35.29% L.A. Noire New Beginning [Part 3]
35.29% Little Inferno Little Inferno Just For Me
35.29% Sengoku Basara: Samurai Heroes Magoichi Saika’s Theme [Masahiro Aoki]
35.29% Sonic Free Riders Free (Main Theme)
29.41% Aion: Dark Betrayal The Hall of Wisdom
23.53% New Super Mario Bros. Wii Ghost House
23.53% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Levias Battle
17.65% Fallout: New Vegas Green Clouds and Dust Whirls

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated1

Spoiler

40.00% Xenoblade Chronicles Colony 6 – Future
40.00% Analogue: A Hate Story Hyun-ae (Innocence)
40.00% Bayonetta You May Call Me Father
40.00% MadWorld deathwatch [Doujah Raze]
40.00% Donkey Kong Country Returns Feather Fiend
40.00% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Title Screen
40.00% Sonic Colors Vs. Rotatatron & Refreshinator
40.00% Ys I & II Chronicles Palace of Destruction
40.00% Blue Roses [PSP 2010] Form Out
40.00% Art Academy Menu
40.00% Ys I & II Chronicles Palace of Solomon
40.00% Trails from Zero Terminal Room
40.00% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Extend End of Solitude [Dreamy Theater Vers.] [Hikarisyuyo]
35.29% Nayuta no Kiseki Nayuta no Omoi
35.29% Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel A Strange Play ~ #2a
35.29% Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure SHOW TIME [Tomoya Ohtani]
35.29% L.A. Noire New Beginning [Part 3]
35.29% Little Inferno Little Inferno Just For Me
35.29% Sengoku Basara: Samurai Heroes Magoichi Saika’s Theme [Masahiro Aoki]
35.29% Sonic Free Riders Free (Main Theme)
29.41% Aion: Dark Betrayal The Hall of Wisdom
23.53% New Super Mario Bros. Wii Ghost House
23.53% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Levias Battle
17.65% Fallout: New Vegas Green Clouds and Dust Whirls

Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 69 will be active until Friday September 17th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 68 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 70 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 69 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

(1-10)

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

[collapse]
(11-20)

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

[collapse]
(21-30)

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

[collapse]
(31-40)

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Group 35

Group 36

Group 37

Group 38

Group 39

Group 40

[collapse]
(41-50)

Group 41

Group 42

Group 43

Group 44

Group 45

Group 46

Group 47

Group 48

Group 49

Group 50

[collapse]
(51-60)

Group 51

Group 52

Group 53

Group 54

Group 55

Group 56

Group 57

Group 58

Group 59

Group 60

[collapse]
(61-70)

Group 61

Group 62

Group 63

Group 64

Group 65

Group 66

Group 67

Group 68

Group 69

Group 70

[collapse]
(71-78)

Group 71

Group 72

Group 73

Group 74

Group 75

Group 76

Group 77

Group 78

[collapse]

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 69 is open until Friday September 17th at 10:00PM Pacific