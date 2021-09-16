Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 69

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 67 Results

64.71% Star Ocean: The Last Hope Brilliant Rose 64.71% Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Saisei -rebuild- 64.71% Sonic Colors Planet Wisp Act 3 52.94% Kirby's Return to Dream Land Return to Dream Land 52.94% The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road Castle of Oz 52.94% Akumajou Dracula: The Arcade Bloody Tears 47.06% Muramasa: The Demon Blade Desires Connected to The Enlightenment [A] [Yoshimi Kudo] 47.06% Final Fantasy XIII Chocobos of Cocoon – Chasing Dreams 47.06% Bar Oasis Mojito 47.06% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why'd You Steal Our Garbage?! Dungeon Theme 47.06% Sleeping Dogs [H-KLUB] The Love I Want 41.18% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Weekender Girl [kz/livetune + Hachioji-P] 41.18% Little Inferno The City 35.29% Nayuta no Kiseki Nayuta no Omoi 35.29% Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel A Strange Play ~ #2a 35.29% Rhythm Thief & the Emperor's Treasure SHOW TIME [Tomoya Ohtani] 35.29% L.A. Noire New Beginning [Part 3] 35.29% Little Inferno Little Inferno Just For Me 35.29% Sengoku Basara: Samurai Heroes Magoichi Saika's Theme [Masahiro Aoki] 35.29% Sonic Free Riders Free (Main Theme) 29.41% Aion: Dark Betrayal The Hall of Wisdom 23.53% New Super Mario Bros. Wii Ghost House 23.53% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Levias Battle 17.65% Fallout: New Vegas Green Clouds and Dust Whirls

Newly Eliminated

40.00% Xenoblade Chronicles Colony 6 – Future 40.00% Analogue: A Hate Story Hyun-ae (Innocence) 40.00% Bayonetta You May Call Me Father 40.00% MadWorld deathwatch [Doujah Raze] 40.00% Donkey Kong Country Returns Feather Fiend 40.00% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why'd You Steal Our Garbage?! Title Screen 40.00% Sonic Colors Vs. Rotatatron & Refreshinator 40.00% Ys I & II Chronicles Palace of Destruction 40.00% Blue Roses [PSP 2010] Form Out 40.00% Art Academy Menu 40.00% Ys I & II Chronicles Palace of Solomon 40.00% Trails from Zero Terminal Room 40.00% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Extend End of Solitude [Dreamy Theater Vers.] [Hikarisyuyo] 35.29% Nayuta no Kiseki Nayuta no Omoi 35.29% Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel A Strange Play ~ #2a 35.29% Rhythm Thief & the Emperor's Treasure SHOW TIME [Tomoya Ohtani] 35.29% L.A. Noire New Beginning [Part 3] 35.29% Little Inferno Little Inferno Just For Me 35.29% Sengoku Basara: Samurai Heroes Magoichi Saika's Theme [Masahiro Aoki] 35.29% Sonic Free Riders Free (Main Theme) 29.41% Aion: Dark Betrayal The Hall of Wisdom 23.53% New Super Mario Bros. Wii Ghost House 23.53% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Levias Battle 17.65% Fallout: New Vegas Green Clouds and Dust Whirls Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 69 will be active until Friday September 17th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 68 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 70 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 69 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 69 is open until Friday September 17th at 10:00PM Pacific

