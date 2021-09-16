Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 69

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 67 Results
|64.71%
|Star Ocean: The Last Hope
|Brilliant Rose
|64.71%
|Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc
|Saisei -rebuild-
|64.71%
|Sonic Colors
|Planet Wisp Act 3
|52.94%
|Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
|Return to Dream Land
|52.94%
|The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road
|Castle of Oz
|52.94%
|Akumajou Dracula: The Arcade
|Bloody Tears
|47.06%
|Muramasa: The Demon Blade
|Desires Connected to The Enlightenment [A] [Yoshimi Kudo]
|47.06%
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Chocobos of Cocoon – Chasing Dreams
|47.06%
|Bar Oasis
|Mojito
|47.06%
|Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!
|Dungeon Theme
|47.06%
|Sleeping Dogs
|[H-KLUB] The Love I Want
|41.18%
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade
|Weekender Girl [kz/livetune + Hachioji-P]
|41.18%
|Little Inferno
|The City
|35.29%
|Nayuta no Kiseki
|Nayuta no Omoi
|35.29%
|Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel
|A Strange Play ~ #2a
|35.29%
|Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure
|SHOW TIME [Tomoya Ohtani]
|35.29%
|L.A. Noire
|New Beginning [Part 3]
|35.29%
|Little Inferno
|Little Inferno Just For Me
|35.29%
|Sengoku Basara: Samurai Heroes
|Magoichi Saika’s Theme [Masahiro Aoki]
|35.29%
|Sonic Free Riders
|Free (Main Theme)
|29.41%
|Aion: Dark Betrayal
|The Hall of Wisdom
|23.53%
|New Super Mario Bros. Wii
|Ghost House
|23.53%
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
|Levias Battle
|17.65%
|Fallout: New Vegas
|Green Clouds and Dust Whirls
Newly Eliminated1
|40.00%
|Xenoblade Chronicles
|Colony 6 – Future
|40.00%
|Analogue: A Hate Story
|Hyun-ae (Innocence)
|40.00%
|Bayonetta
|You May Call Me Father
|40.00%
|MadWorld
|deathwatch [Doujah Raze]
|40.00%
|Donkey Kong Country Returns
|Feather Fiend
|40.00%
|Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!
|Title Screen
|40.00%
|Sonic Colors
|Vs. Rotatatron & Refreshinator
|40.00%
|Ys I & II Chronicles
|Palace of Destruction
|40.00%
|Blue Roses [PSP 2010]
|Form Out
|40.00%
|Art Academy
|Menu
|40.00%
|Ys I & II Chronicles
|Palace of Solomon
|40.00%
|Trails from Zero
|Terminal Room
|40.00%
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Extend
|End of Solitude [Dreamy Theater Vers.] [Hikarisyuyo]
Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%
It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 69 will be active until Friday September 17th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 68 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 70 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 69 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 69 is open until Friday September 17th at 10:00PM Pacific