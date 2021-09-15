Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 68

Group 66 Results

68.42% NieR Shadowlord
57.89% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Dino Jungle
52.63% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Boss Theme
52.63% Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP The Prettiest Weed
52.63% Sonic Colors Sweet Mountain Act 1
47.37% L.A. Noire [I Always Kill] The Things I Love [The Real Tuesday Weld]
42.11% Star Wars: The Old Republic Glory, the Galactic Republic
42.11% Pid Moon
36.84% Ciel Nosurge zu-fao jen-din;
36.84% Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective 4 Minutes Before Death
36.84% Knytt Underground Please Exist, I’d Appreciate It
36.84% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Mysterious Flower (End Credits)
36.84% Ys I & II Chronicles Termination
31.58% Plants vs Zombies Roof Stage (Horde)
31.58% Bayonetta Vigrid – Station of Home
31.58% Steins;Gate Hack -beta vision-
26.32% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Targent’s Theme / Bronev’s Theme
26.32% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade AFTER BURNER [Hiroshi Kawaguchi]
26.32% Mighty Milky Way Title
26.32% Sonic and the Black Knight Knight of the Wind
26.32% AaaaaAAaaaAAAaaAAAAaAAAAA!!! — A Reckless Disregard for Gravity Track 2
21.05% Nayuta no Kiseki Aulbath the Master Swordsman
21.05% Demon’s Souls Demon’s Souls
21.05% Rhythm Heaven Fever Karate Man

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 68 will be active until Thursday September 16th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 67 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 69 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 68 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 68 is open until Thursday September 16th at 10:00PM Pacific