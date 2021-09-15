Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 68

Group 66 Results

Spoiler 68.42% NieR Shadowlord 57.89% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Dino Jungle 52.63% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Boss Theme 52.63% Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP The Prettiest Weed 52.63% Sonic Colors Sweet Mountain Act 1 47.37% L.A. Noire [I Always Kill] The Things I Love [The Real Tuesday Weld] 42.11% Star Wars: The Old Republic Glory, the Galactic Republic 42.11% Pid Moon 36.84% Ciel Nosurge zu-fao jen-din; 36.84% Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective 4 Minutes Before Death 36.84% Knytt Underground Please Exist, I’d Appreciate It 36.84% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Mysterious Flower (End Credits) 36.84% Ys I & II Chronicles Termination 31.58% Plants vs Zombies Roof Stage (Horde) 31.58% Bayonetta Vigrid – Station of Home 31.58% Steins;Gate Hack -beta vision- 26.32% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Targent’s Theme / Bronev’s Theme 26.32% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade AFTER BURNER [Hiroshi Kawaguchi] 26.32% Mighty Milky Way Title 26.32% Sonic and the Black Knight Knight of the Wind 26.32% AaaaaAAaaaAAAaaAAAAaAAAAA!!! — A Reckless Disregard for Gravity Track 2 21.05% Nayuta no Kiseki Aulbath the Master Swordsman 21.05% Demon’s Souls Demon’s Souls 21.05% Rhythm Heaven Fever Karate Man [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

40.00% Rayman Origins Desert Mirage 40.00% Mario & Luigi: Bowser's Inside Story The Wind is Blowing at Cavi Cape 40.00% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Romance in the Air 40.00% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade How'd it Get to be Like THIS? [Udongerge] 40.00% Tactics Ogre – Let Us Cling Together Limitation 40.00% Dark Souls Gwyn, Lord of Cinder 40.00% Xenoblade Chronicles Title 40.00% L.A. Noire Torched Song [The Real Tuesday Weld] Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 68 will be active until Thursday September 16th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 67 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 69 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 68 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 68 is open until Thursday September 16th at 10:00PM Pacific

