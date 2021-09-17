The Weekly Shuffle Thread Jumps the GUN!

Young The Giant – Guns Out

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! I’m certainly no 2nd Amendment freak, but today i hope you’re packing, because our special word of the day is GUN!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word Gun in the title of them! But if you and your shuffle are peaceful souls, don’t protest us just yet! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...