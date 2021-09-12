The Night Thread Loves Summer in New York (9/12)

End of Love lyrics:

I feel nervous in a way that can’t be named

I dreamt last night of a sign that read, “The end of love”

And I remember thinking even in my dreaming

It was a good line for a song

We were a family pulled from a flood

You tore the floorboards up

And let the river rush in

Not wash away, wash away

We were reaching in the dark

That summer in New York

And it was so far to fall

But it didn’t hurt at all

You let it wash away, wash away

It’s September so you’ll be seeing a bunch of Open Threads by me, River Song!

Have a wonderful Night Thread!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...