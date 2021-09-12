The Night Thread Loves Summer in New York (9/12)

End of Love lyrics:
I feel nervous in a way that can’t be named
I dreamt last night of a sign that read, “The end of love”
And I remember thinking even in my dreaming
It was a good line for a song
We were a family pulled from a flood
You tore the floorboards up
And let the river rush in
Not wash away, wash away
We were reaching in the dark
That summer in New York
And it was so far to fall
But it didn’t hurt at all
You let it wash away, wash away
It’s September so you’ll be seeing a bunch of Open Threads by me, River Song!
Have a wonderful Night Thread!
