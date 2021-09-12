‘Shang-Chi’ Scores 2nd Win With The September 10th – 12th Box Office Weekend

With the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings going into its second weekend as a theatrical exclusive, the film added another $35.7 million to its total after doing some solid numbers during the week as well. That brings it to $145.6 million and the fastest film to hit the $100 million mark this year in five days, which is pretty good considering theatrical attendance is definitely problematic across the board. The film continues to do well with critics and its “A” CinemaScore doesn’t hurt either. And with no real competition for another couple of weeks, it should maintain well.

The biggest early “threat” that it faced was a new James Wan horror film with Malignant, which can often be really strong surprise hits as the horror audience has been showing up well in theaters. The film, unfortunately, landed at third place with a $5.5 million take. It’s been getting a lot of strong reviews and word of mouth and it’s Wan’s first horror piece in five years, so it has all the right ingredients.

What was a surprise was that Free Guy managed to hold onto the 2nd place spot, even if just by $300k, and it managed to cross the $100 million mark domestically.

Next weekend has a slew of limited release pictures that won’t show up at most theaters and the only thing listed as going wide is Open Road Films’ release of Copshop.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total 1 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Disney $35,786,000 4,300 $8,322 $145,601,141 2 Free Guy 20th Century Studios $5,819,000 3,650 $1,594 $101,839,050 3 Malignant Warner Bros. $5,570,000 3,485 $1,598 $5,570,000 4 Candyman Universal $4,830,000 3,279 $1,473 $48,032,000 5 Jungle Cruise Disney $2,445,000 2,800 $873 $109,888,347 6 Paw Patrol Paramount $2,215,000 2,820 $785 $34,619,000 7 Don’t Breathe 2 Sony $1,150,000 1,708 $673 $30,243,000 8 Card Counter, The Focus Features $1,100,000 580 $1,897 $1,100,000 9 Show Me the Father Sony $700,000 1,073 $652 $700,000 10 Respect United Artists Releasing $502,743 1,307 $385 $23,190,000 11 Black Widow Disney $282,000 525 $537 $183,099,287 12 Old Universal $245,000 583 $420 $47,734,000

