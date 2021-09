All right, well…I guess with all that talk about accents in the Open Thread, we might as well have another accent thread. So here it is. I have nothing for you to say, so just record yourself saying whatever, and maybe include generally where you’re from, which, in my case is [Massachusetts] in [the United States]. Then upload the audio to Vocaroo and post it here…and…yeah.

