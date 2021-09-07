Stargirl/Supergirl Live Chat 9/7/21

Summer School Chapter 5

As Pat and Courtney clash over their next steps in their search for Eclipso, ominous weather conditions in Blue Valley hint that he may be near; Cindy’s plan to recruit another student takes an unexpected turn.

Still I Rise

Supergirl intervenes when a building in the Heights that was set aside for low income housing is suddenly at risk to be sold to a major corporation. Supergirl recruits Orlando to help her win over the city, but things go awry when Nyxly shows up.

Here’s the live chat.

