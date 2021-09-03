Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 60

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 58 Results

52.63% Sonic Generations Crisis City Modern 47.37% Journey Reclamation 47.37% Papo and Yo Lost Hope 42.11% Halo 3: ODST Overture 42.11% The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road If You Follow the Brick Road ~RIZ ZOAWD! Arrange~ 42.11% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Puzzle Plank Galaxy 42.11% Persona 4 Golden Never More (A Capella Version) 36.84% Yakuza 4 So Hot Ping Pong (Refine from previous song) 36.84% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why'd You Steal Our Garbage?! Who's In Charge Here 36.84% Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Echoes of Time Play Riddles (Desert Ruins Jazz Remix) 36.84% Kirby's Epic Yarn Butter Building 36.84% Noby Noby Boy The Theme of Noby Noby Boy 36.84% Lucidity Byssan Lull 36.84% Sonic Generations Seaside Hill Modern 31.58% Super Mario 3D Land Overworld 31.58% Pokémon Black and White 2 Virbank Gym (Performance POKÉMON) 31.58% Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective A Dashing Enigma 31.58% Trails from Zero A Light Illuminating the Depths 21.05% Final Fantasy XIV Prelude- Remembrance 21.05% Trails of Azure A Miracle is Shown 21.05% Dark Souls Dark Souls 15.79% Primordia Primordia 15.79% Donkey Kong Country Returns Jungle Hijinx 10.53% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Inside The Circus Tent

Newly Eliminated

38.89% FTL Space Cruise/Title 38.89% Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood Apple Chamber 38.89% Shantae: Risky's Revenge Sand in my Potion 38.89% Trails from Zero Ignis 38.89% Warriors Orochi 3 Ryu Hayabusa Theme 38.89% Maldita Castilla Luzfarel 38.46% The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road Seasons 36.84% Yakuza 4 So Hot Ping Pong (Refine from previous song) 36.84% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why'd You Steal Our Garbage?! Who's In Charge Here 36.84% Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Echoes of Time Play Riddles (Desert Ruins Jazz Remix) 36.84% Kirby's Epic Yarn Butter Building 36.84% Noby Noby Boy The Theme of Noby Noby Boy 36.84% Lucidity Byssan Lull 36.84% Sonic Generations Seaside Hill Modern 31.58% Super Mario 3D Land Overworld 31.58% Pokémon Black and White 2 Virbank Gym (Performance POKÉMON) 31.58% Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective A Dashing Enigma 31.58% Trails from Zero A Light Illuminating the Depths 21.05% Final Fantasy XIV Prelude- Remembrance 21.05% Trails of Azure A Miracle is Shown 21.05% Dark Souls Dark Souls 15.79% Primordia Primordia 15.79% Donkey Kong Country Returns Jungle Hijinx 10.53% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Inside The Circus Tent Projected Final Bubble: 42.31%

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 60 will be active until Sunday September 5th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 59 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 60 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 60 is open until Sunday September 5th at 10:00PM Pacific

