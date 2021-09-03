Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 60

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 58 Results
|52.63%
|Sonic Generations
|Crisis City Modern
|47.37%
|Journey
|Reclamation
|47.37%
|Papo and Yo
|Lost Hope
|42.11%
|Halo 3: ODST
|Overture
|42.11%
|The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road
|If You Follow the Brick Road ~RIZ ZOAWD! Arrange~
|42.11%
|Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Puzzle Plank Galaxy
|42.11%
|Persona 4 Golden
|Never More (A Capella Version)
|36.84%
|Yakuza 4
|So Hot Ping Pong (Refine from previous song)
|36.84%
|Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!
|Who’s In Charge Here
|36.84%
|Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Echoes of Time
|Play Riddles (Desert Ruins Jazz Remix)
|36.84%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Butter Building
|36.84%
|Noby Noby Boy
|The Theme of Noby Noby Boy
|36.84%
|Lucidity
|Byssan Lull
|36.84%
|Sonic Generations
|Seaside Hill Modern
|31.58%
|Super Mario 3D Land
|Overworld
|31.58%
|Pokémon Black and White 2
|Virbank Gym (Performance POKÉMON)
|31.58%
|Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective
|A Dashing Enigma
|31.58%
|Trails from Zero
|A Light Illuminating the Depths
|21.05%
|Final Fantasy XIV
|Prelude- Remembrance
|21.05%
|Trails of Azure
|A Miracle is Shown
|21.05%
|Dark Souls
|Dark Souls
|15.79%
|Primordia
|Primordia
|15.79%
|Donkey Kong Country Returns
|Jungle Hijinx
|10.53%
|Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask
|Inside The Circus Tent
Newly Eliminated1
|38.89%
|FTL
|Space Cruise/Title
|38.89%
|Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood
|Apple Chamber
|38.89%
|Shantae: Risky’s Revenge
|Sand in my Potion
|38.89%
|Trails from Zero
|Ignis
|38.89%
|Warriors Orochi 3
|Ryu Hayabusa Theme
|38.89%
|Maldita Castilla
|Luzfarel
|38.46%
|The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road
|Seasons
|36.84%
|Yakuza 4
|So Hot Ping Pong (Refine from previous song)
|36.84%
|Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!
|Who’s In Charge Here
|36.84%
|Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Echoes of Time
|Play Riddles (Desert Ruins Jazz Remix)
|36.84%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Butter Building
|36.84%
|Noby Noby Boy
|The Theme of Noby Noby Boy
|36.84%
|Lucidity
|Byssan Lull
|36.84%
|Sonic Generations
|Seaside Hill Modern
|31.58%
|Super Mario 3D Land
|Overworld
|31.58%
|Pokémon Black and White 2
|Virbank Gym (Performance POKÉMON)
|31.58%
|Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective
|A Dashing Enigma
|31.58%
|Trails from Zero
|A Light Illuminating the Depths
|21.05%
|Final Fantasy XIV
|Prelude- Remembrance
|21.05%
|Trails of Azure
|A Miracle is Shown
|21.05%
|Dark Souls
|Dark Souls
|15.79%
|Primordia
|Primordia
|15.79%
|Donkey Kong Country Returns
|Jungle Hijinx
|10.53%
|Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask
|Inside The Circus Tent
Projected Final Bubble: 42.31%
It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 60 will be active until Sunday September 5th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 59 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 60 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 60 is open until Sunday September 5th at 10:00PM Pacific