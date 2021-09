This is a place for all enthusiasts of two wheeled muscular powered contraptions (and also Glyph).

Today let’s talk about, cycling and cycling in fiction. Adults who bicycle sometimes have a negative reputation in media, portrayed as childish or losers or dweebs. Like Steve Carrel in “40 Year Old Virgin”. But there are some positive portrayals of cycling out there, usually in early twentieth century stuff. You’ll also see it in fiction set in Europe or Japan. So what’s your faves?

