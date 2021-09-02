Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 59

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 57 Results
|75.00%
|Bravely Default
|That Person’s Name Is
|55.00%
|Pokémon Black and White
|Pokémon World Championship Final Battle
|45.00%
|Kid Icarus: Uprising
|The Reaper’s Line of Sight [Motoi Sakuraba]
|45.00%
|Super Meat Boy
|Forest Funk
|45.00%
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Sazh’s Theme
|40.00%
|Anarchy Reigns/Max Anarchy
|Ruthless [Tre-Dot]
|40.00%
|Shantae: Risky’s Revenge
|Burning Town
|40.00%
|Pokémon Black and White
|Lullaby for Trains
|35.00%
|Sonic Generations
|Green Hill Modern
|35.00%
|Dark Souls
|A Moment’s Peace
|35.00%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Flower Fields
|35.00%
|Demon’s Souls
|Return to Slumber
|30.00%
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Augusta Tower -Aggressive Mix-
|30.00%
|DJ Hero
|Shout vs Pjanoo – Tears For Fears vs Eric Prydz
|30.00%
|Muramasa: The Demon Blade
|Lightning Speed [A] [Yoshimi Kudo]
|25.00%
|Burrito Bison Revenge
|Second Try
|25.00%
|Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Flip-Swap Galaxy
|20.00%
|Mario Kart 7
|Rosalina’s Ice World
|20.00%
|DJ Hero
|Feel Good Inc. vs Atomic – Gorillaz vs Blondie
|20.00%
|DJ Hero
|Jack of Spades vs Short Circuit – Boogie Down Productions vs Daft Punk
|20.00%
|Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story
|Fawful is There
|20.00%
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade
|Travel to the Other Side of the Moon [vil-P]
|15.00%
|New Super Mario Bros. Wii
|Title
|15.00%
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
|Ghirahim’s Theme
We’ve got a new #1 overall! Congratulations to “Bravely Default – That Person’s Name Is”
Newly Eliminated
|38.10%
|Muramasa: The Demon Blade
|Turbulent State [Yoshimi Kudo]
|38.10%
|Yakuza 5
|Nuisances
|38.10%
|Trails from Zero
|Geofront
|38.10%
|Child of Eden
|Zero 5
|38.10%
|Professor Layton and the Last Specter
|Reasoning Puzzles
|38.10%
|L.A. Noire
|Guilty [The Real Tuesday Weld]
|38.10%
|Half-Minute Hero
|Returning Good for Evil
|38.10%
|Portal 2
Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%
It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 59 will be active until Friday September 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 58 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 60 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 59 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 59 is open until Friday September 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific