Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 59

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 57 Results

75.00% Bravely Default That Person’s Name Is
55.00% Pokémon Black and White Pokémon World Championship Final Battle
45.00% Kid Icarus: Uprising The Reaper’s Line of Sight [Motoi Sakuraba]
45.00% Super Meat Boy Forest Funk
45.00% Final Fantasy XIII Sazh’s Theme
40.00% Anarchy Reigns/Max Anarchy Ruthless [Tre-Dot]
40.00% Shantae: Risky’s Revenge Burning Town
40.00% Pokémon Black and White Lullaby for Trains
35.00% Sonic Generations Green Hill Modern
35.00% Dark Souls A Moment’s Peace
35.00% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Flower Fields
35.00% Demon’s Souls Return to Slumber
30.00% Final Fantasy XIII-2 Augusta Tower -Aggressive Mix-
30.00% DJ Hero Shout vs Pjanoo – Tears For Fears vs Eric Prydz
30.00% Muramasa: The Demon Blade Lightning Speed [A] [Yoshimi Kudo]
25.00% Burrito Bison Revenge Second Try
25.00% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Flip-Swap Galaxy
20.00% Mario Kart 7 Rosalina’s Ice World
20.00% DJ Hero Feel Good Inc. vs Atomic – Gorillaz vs Blondie
20.00% DJ Hero Jack of Spades vs Short Circuit – Boogie Down Productions vs Daft Punk
20.00% Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story Fawful is There
20.00% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Travel to the Other Side of the Moon [vil-P]
15.00% New Super Mario Bros. Wii Title
15.00% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Ghirahim’s Theme

We’ve got a new #1 overall! Congratulations to “Bravely Default – That Person’s Name Is”

Newly Eliminated1

38.10% Muramasa: The Demon Blade Turbulent State [Yoshimi Kudo]
38.10% Yakuza 5 Nuisances
38.10% Trails from Zero Geofront
38.10% Child of Eden Zero 5
38.10% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Reasoning Puzzles
38.10% L.A. Noire Guilty [The Real Tuesday Weld]
38.10% Half-Minute Hero Returning Good for Evil
38.10% Portal 2 The Reunion
Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 59 will be active until Friday September 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 58 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 60 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 59 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 59 is open until Friday September 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific