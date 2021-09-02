Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 59

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 57 Results

Spoiler 75.00% Bravely Default That Person’s Name Is 55.00% Pokémon Black and White Pokémon World Championship Final Battle 45.00% Kid Icarus: Uprising The Reaper’s Line of Sight [Motoi Sakuraba] 45.00% Super Meat Boy Forest Funk 45.00% Final Fantasy XIII Sazh’s Theme 40.00% Anarchy Reigns/Max Anarchy Ruthless [Tre-Dot] 40.00% Shantae: Risky’s Revenge Burning Town 40.00% Pokémon Black and White Lullaby for Trains 35.00% Sonic Generations Green Hill Modern 35.00% Dark Souls A Moment’s Peace 35.00% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Flower Fields 35.00% Demon’s Souls Return to Slumber 30.00% Final Fantasy XIII-2 Augusta Tower -Aggressive Mix- 30.00% DJ Hero Shout vs Pjanoo – Tears For Fears vs Eric Prydz 30.00% Muramasa: The Demon Blade Lightning Speed [A] [Yoshimi Kudo] 25.00% Burrito Bison Revenge Second Try 25.00% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Flip-Swap Galaxy 20.00% Mario Kart 7 Rosalina’s Ice World 20.00% DJ Hero Feel Good Inc. vs Atomic – Gorillaz vs Blondie 20.00% DJ Hero Jack of Spades vs Short Circuit – Boogie Down Productions vs Daft Punk 20.00% Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story Fawful is There 20.00% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Travel to the Other Side of the Moon [vil-P] 15.00% New Super Mario Bros. Wii Title 15.00% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Ghirahim’s Theme We’ve got a new #1 overall! Congratulations to “Bravely Default – That Person’s Name Is” [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 38.10% Muramasa: The Demon Blade Turbulent State [Yoshimi Kudo] 38.10% Yakuza 5 Nuisances 38.10% Trails from Zero Geofront 38.10% Child of Eden Zero 5 38.10% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Reasoning Puzzles 38.10% L.A. Noire Guilty [The Real Tuesday Weld] 38.10% Half-Minute Hero Returning Good for Evil 38.10% Portal 2 The Reunion 35.00% Sonic Generations Green Hill Modern 35.00% Dark Souls A Moment’s Peace 35.00% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Flower Fields 35.00% Demon’s Souls Return to Slumber 30.00% Final Fantasy XIII-2 Augusta Tower -Aggressive Mix- 30.00% DJ Hero Shout vs Pjanoo – Tears For Fears vs Eric Prydz 30.00% Muramasa: The Demon Blade Lightning Speed [A] [Yoshimi Kudo] 25.00% Burrito Bison Revenge Second Try 25.00% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Flip-Swap Galaxy 20.00% Mario Kart 7 Rosalina’s Ice World 20.00% DJ Hero Feel Good Inc. vs Atomic – Gorillaz vs Blondie 20.00% DJ Hero Jack of Spades vs Short Circuit – Boogie Down Productions vs Daft Punk 20.00% Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story Fawful is There 20.00% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Travel to the Other Side of the Moon [vil-P] 15.00% New Super Mario Bros. Wii Title 15.00% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Ghirahim’s Theme Projected Final Bubble: 42.86% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 59 will be active until Friday September 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 58 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 60 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 59 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 59 is open until Friday September 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...