Comic Book Chat – Shang-Chi

Shang-Chi and The Ten Rings will be hitting theaters tomorrow. A few of the Avocados have been reading the adventures of Shang-Chi to prepare themselves for the big screen debut of this important, yet underrated Marvel character.

Are you looking forward to this movie? Do you think it will be a breakout hit? Based on the trailer, it has a good mix of humor, drama, and action. I’m hoping to take my Mom to see it while I visit home for Labor Day Weekend.

Besides Abomination and Wong, which other previous MCU characters do you think will be in the movie? Feel free to post some guesses in the comment section.

What stories have you been reading featuring Shang-Chi and which ones are worth checking out?

Thanks for stopping by to chat and don’t forget about the other comic book related threads here at the Avocado –

AggroCraig’s Weekly Comics Thread

The Comic Burrito

The Comic Strip Club

Comic Book Club

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...