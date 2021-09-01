Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 58

Group 56 Results
|63.64%
|Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game
|Another Winter
|54.55%
|Donkey Kong Country Returns
|Aquatic Ambience Returns
|45.45%
|FTL
|Milky Way (Explore)
|45.45%
|Shantae: Risky’s Revenge
|Through the Trees
|45.45%
|Scribblenauts Unlimited
|Syntax Station [Version 1]
|36.36%
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
|Koloktos / Moldarach
|36.36%
|DJ Hero
|I Heard It Through The Grapevine vs Feel Good Inc. – Marvin Gaye vs Gorillaz
|36.36%
|DJ Hero
|Poison vs Word Up! – Bell Biv DeVoe vs Cameo
|27.27%
|Mighty Milky Way
|World 3 (Water)
|27.27%
|Bar Oasis 2
|Brazilian
|27.27%
|Sonic Colors
|Asteroid Coaster Act 3
|27.27%
|Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!
|Mount Cragdor
|27.27%
|The Last Remnant
|Schismogenesis
|27.27%
|The Sea Will Claim Everything
|Baharat (Is that you Laurence?)
|27.27%
|Botanicula
|A Major for Six Frogs
|22.73%
|A Boy and His Blob
|Forest Test
|22.73%
|L.A. Noire
|Burglary – Temptation [Part 2]
|22.73%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Mt. Slide
|18.18%
|Lucidity
|Invasion Of The Sea
|18.18%
|Plants vs Zombies
|Zomboss
|18.18%
|The Fruit of Grisaia
|Toy Box
|13.64%
|A Boy and His Blob
|Home Blob Home
|13.64%
|Daymare Town 3
|Outtro
|9.09%
|The Dishwasher: Vampire Smile
|Everything is Clean Here
Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%
(Full, current standings can always be found here)
It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 58 will be active until Thursday September 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 57 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 59 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 58 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 58 is open until Thursday September 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific