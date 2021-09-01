Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 58

Group 56 Results

63.64% Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game Another Winter
54.55% Donkey Kong Country Returns Aquatic Ambience Returns
45.45% FTL Milky Way (Explore)
45.45% Shantae: Risky’s Revenge Through the Trees
45.45% Scribblenauts Unlimited Syntax Station [Version 1]
36.36% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Koloktos / Moldarach
36.36% DJ Hero I Heard It Through The Grapevine vs Feel Good Inc. – Marvin Gaye vs Gorillaz
36.36% DJ Hero Poison vs Word Up! – Bell Biv DeVoe vs Cameo
27.27% Mighty Milky Way World 3 (Water)
27.27% Bar Oasis 2 Brazilian
27.27% Sonic Colors Asteroid Coaster Act 3
27.27% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Mount Cragdor
27.27% The Last Remnant Schismogenesis
27.27% The Sea Will Claim Everything Baharat (Is that you Laurence?)
27.27% Botanicula A Major for Six Frogs
22.73% A Boy and His Blob Forest Test
22.73% L.A. Noire Burglary – Temptation [Part 2]
22.73% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Mt. Slide
18.18% Lucidity Invasion Of The Sea
18.18% Plants vs Zombies Zomboss
18.18% The Fruit of Grisaia Toy Box
13.64% A Boy and His Blob Home Blob Home
13.64% Daymare Town 3 Outtro
9.09% The Dishwasher: Vampire Smile Everything is Clean Here

Newly Eliminated1

38.10% New Super Mario Bros. Wii World 8: Lava Land
38.10% Trails of Azure Unfathomed Force
38.10% Portal 2 Cara Mi Addio
38.10% Cube Colossus Conflict of Hearts
38.10% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Techno Factory
Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 58 will be active until Thursday September 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 57 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 59 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 58 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 58 is open until Thursday September 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific