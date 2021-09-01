September TV Preview – Streaming (Hello Again FX on Hulu, Bane of my Existence)

Apple TV+

Foundation

When revolutionary Dr. Hari Seldon predicts the impending fall of the Empire, he and a band of loyal followers venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization. Enraged by Hari’s claims, the ruling Cleons — a long line of emperor clones — fear their unrivaled reign may be weakening as they’re forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their powerful legacy forever.

Starring: Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, Cassian Bilton, Alfred Enoch.

Premieres September 24th

The Problem With Jon Stewart

In this series, Stewart will be in conversation with the people who are impacted by the issue — as well as those who have a hand in creating the impact. Together, they will discuss a more productive path towards action. The companion series podcast will extend the conversation from each episode, featuring staff members from across the show who will bring us interviews with activists in the space, the facts on the issue, and yes, lots of jokes.

Starring: Jon Stewart

Premieres September 30th

Hulu

The D’Amelio Show

From relative obscurity and a seemingly normal life, to overnight success and thrust into the Hollywood limelight overnight, the D’Amelios are faced with new challenges and opportunities they could not have imagined. Charli, who at 16 became one of the biggest celebrities with over 150 million followers combined and #1 on the TikTok platform in less than a year, has the world at her fingertips and is working to balance fame and family, life with dancing, running a budding empire, making new friends in LA and battling the naysayers online. Her sister Dixie, is now 19 and experiencing her own overnight rise to fame with over 78 million followers combined, one of the fastest growing YouTube channels and ranked within the Top 10 Most Followed Creators on TikTok. Dixie is now pursuing a music career in LA. For mom Heidi and dad Marc, raising teenagers is hard enough before adding in a cross-country move, supporting their daughters’ dreams and doing the best they can to stay close as a family and protect their girls from the dark side of fame, while also trying to adjust to life in Hollywood.

Starring: Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, Marc D’Amelio, Heidi D’Amelio

Premieres September 3rd

Y: The Last Man

Based on DC Comics’ acclaimed series of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, Y: The Last Man traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome but for one cisgender man and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.

Starring: Ben Schnetzer, Ashley Romans, Diana Bang, Diane Lane, Olivia Thirlby, Juliana Canfield, Amber Tamblyn, Marin Ireland, Elliot Fletcher

Quick Thoughts: I think FX on Hulu is gaslighting me. Cause I could swear that this dumbass thing says FX. And Hulu does not list this or The Premise on their upcoming September shows page. But also this is going to be exclusively on FX on Hulu. So…maybe just check whenever you see that logo because I honestly have no idea.

Also Ben Schnetzer was truly excellent in Pride and hopefully good things will come out of this thing escaping from Development Hell.

Premieres September 13th

The Premise

Created and hosted by B.J. Novak, the series grounds daring comedic premises with equally daring dramatic performances. Guns, identity, social justice, sex, capitalism, revenge, love, fame, social media, butt plugs – nothing is off limits. A high-wire combination of topics and talent, The Premise establishes a new tone for a new time — the age of the unprecedented, bringing the stories we text about privately into the open.

Starring: Lucas Hedges, Kaitlyn Dever, Jon Bernthal, Ben Platt, Tracee Ellis Ross, Daniel Dae Kim, Lola Kirke, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Soko, Ed Asner, George Wallace, Jermaine Fowler, Ayo Edebiri, Boyd Holbrook, Eric Lange, Beau Bridges

Premieres September 16th

Amazon

LuLa Rich

LuLaRich is a four-part docuseries that chronicles the unraveling of LuLaRoe. Known for their buttery soft leggings, the infamous multi-level marketing company went viral promising young mothers a work-from-home salvation. Capitalizing on the growing power of social media, LuLaRoe’s eccentric founders recruited an astonishing army of independent retailers to peddle its increasingly bizarre and defective clothing products. Through exclusive interviews, this series unveils how it all went wrong in a spectacularly weird and comedic fashion.

Premieres September 10th

IMDbTV

Pretty Hard Cases

The series follows Guns and Gangs Detective Sam Wazowski and Drug Squad Detective Kelly Duff. It’s not until their chance meeting during a takedown that Sam and Kelly realize they’re going after the same target…and they couldn’t disagree more on strategy, and pretty much everything else. By day, they are heroes in their own particular way: skilled, tough, determined, and entertaining, fighting to do good in a broken system. But by night, they’re both grappling with loneliness, dysfunctional families, screwed-up love lives, and a sense that their professional ambitions may not be totally in line with their personal needs. Their friendship could help to balance each other out if only they didn’t drive one another utterly insane.

Starring: Meredith MacNeill, Adrienne C. Moore, Karen Robinson, Tara Strong, Dean McDermott, Al Mukadam, Percy Hynes White, Katie Douglas, Ronnie Rowe, Kim Coates, Tricia Black, Miguel Rivas

Premieres September 10th

Peacock

Frogger

A worldwide phenomenon since its introduction by Konami in 1981, Frogger has remained one of the most classic and beloved video game franchises of all time with a library spanning more than 30 titles across various platforms. The show Frogger brings to life this popular franchise and supersizes it on an epic course! Audiences and contestants alike will be transported into a wild, whimsical Frogger world, filled with all the simple but challenging elements of the mega-hit from Konami.

Starring: Damon Wayans Jr., Kyle Brandt

Premieres September 9th

Top Chef Family Style

In Top Chef Family Style, the most talented young chefs from across the country will sharpen their knives and battle it out to prove that their culinary skills are aged to perfection. In a brand-new twist, the kitchen prodigies will each pair up with an adult family member who will serve as their partner. Together, the Chef Duos will compete in a series of exciting Quickfire and Elimination Challenges, bringing the perfect blend of high stakes, jaw-dropping talent and heart-warming humor that families across generations can enjoy. Each week, the Chef Duos will showcase their culinary prowess and teamwork, and at the end of their epic journeys, one Chef Duo will take home the coveted title and be crowned the winners of Top Chef Family Style.

Starring: James Beard, Marcus Samuelsson, Meghan Trainor

Premieres September 9th

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol

Based on Dan Brown’s international bestselling thriller, The Lost Symbol follows the early adventures of young Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon, who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.

Starring: Ashley Zukerman, Valorie Curry, Sumalee Montano, Rick Gonzalez, Eddie Izzard, Beau Knapp

Quick Thoughts: Look. That National Treasure show is not showing up any time soon. And that Blood & Treasure thing is apparently just not going to air the second season they filmed? Not quite Tom Hanks is what we have in the realm of weird Indiana Jones adventure shit for the moment.

Having said that, I fully bailed out of the Langdonverse after Angels & Demons…Wait. Should I reread Angels & Demons? I recall that book being the weirdest fucking thing.

Premieres September 16th

Disney+

Dug Days

Pixar Animation Studios’ Dug Days is a new collection of shorts that follows the humorous misadventures of Dug, the lovable dog from Disney and Pixar’s “Up.” Each short features everyday events that occur in and around Dug’s backyard, all through the exciting (and delightfully distorted) eyes of our favorite talking dog.

Starring: Bob Peterson, Ed Asner, Jordan Nagai

Quick Thoughts: Dog.

Premieres September 1st

Doogie Kamealoha M.D.

The series follows Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha, a 16-year-old prodigy juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager. With the support of her caring and comical ‘ohana (family) and friends, Lahela is determined to make the most of her teenage years and forge her own path. Guiding Lahela (and also complicating things) is her career-driven mother Dr. Clara Hannon who’s also her supervisor at the hospital, her doting father Benny who helps keep her connected to what matters most, her free-spirited older brother Kai, her gregarious younger brother Brian Patrick, her best friend Steph, her surfer crush Walter and her fellow hospital colleagues, Dr. Lee, Charles and Noelani

Starring: Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Jason Scott Lee, Mapuana Makia, Matthew Sato, Emma Meisel

Premieres September 8th

Star Wars: Visions

Seven Japanese anime studios bring their unique talent and perspective to Star Wars: Visions, a collection of animated Original Short Films

Premieres September 22nd

Paramount+

The Harper House

The series follows an overconfident female head of a household as she struggles to regain a higher status for herself and for her family of misfits after losing her job and moving from the rich side to the poor side of an Arkansas small town. To save money, they’ve moved into their inherited Victorian fixer-upper, the historic Harper House.

Starring: Rhea Seehorn, Jason Lee, Ryan Flynn, Gary Anthony Williams, Nyima Funk, Gabourey Sidibe, Lance Krall, Vyvy Nguyen

Premieres September 16th

HBO Max

The Way Down

This five-part documentary series explores the Tennessee-based Remnant Fellowship Church and its charismatic leader Gwen Shamblin Lara, author and founder of the Christian weight loss program “The Weigh Down Workshop.” The series explores Lara’s rise to fame and power as a diet guru and church leader, revealing the surprising truth behind her carefully curated image and detailing the controversial practices of the church, including stories of abuse and exploitation as told by former members and others who were personally impacted. Gwen Shamblin Lara recently died in a plane crash along with six other church leaders, including her husband, Joe Lara.

Premieres September 30th

AMC+

Kin

Kin charts the lives of the Kinsellas, a small but tight-knit crime family embroiled in a war against a powerful drug kingpin, Eamon Cunningham. A boy is killed and his family embark on a gangland war with an international cartel – a war that is impossible to win. It’s David and Goliath. Out-numbered, out-financed and out-gunned, the Kinsellas find themselves holed up in their Dublin stronghold while their businesses fail, and family members and associates are picked off. But they have something the cartel does not: the unbreakable bonds of blood and family.

Starring: Charlie Cox, Aidan Gillen, Ciarán Hinds, Claire Dunne, Emmett J. Scanlan, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Sam Keeley, Yasmin Seky

Premieres September 9th

Discovery+

Doctor’s Orders

Doctor’s Orders wanders into the wild world of motorcycle gangs to explore the sordid truth behind a woman’s planned murder, orchestrated by a husband who believed he was too powerful to get caught. With unique animation in place of recreation, informant Andrew Glick takes viewers through the fatally twisted tale of greed, murder, and municipal corruption. Set against the backdrop of America’s opioid epidemic, Doctor’s Orders exposes the underbelly of crime with a well-respected doctor at the forefront.

Premieres September 3rd

Secrets, Lies & Private Eyes

Now more than ever, ordinary people are choosing unconventional paths to justice, and citizens are hiring private investigators to find the answers they need. Secrets, Lies & Private Eyes profiles four female-led private investigation agencies as they open their doors to the inner workings of their cases. Missing persons, infidelities, cold cases and fraud fill their notebooks. These dedicated teams have one mission: to find justice for their clients. Battling cheaters, liars, and devious offenders, can these teams of private eyes sort through the secrets and lies to uncover the truth?

Premieres September 15th

Tiny Food Fight

Comedian and social media star, Mamrie Hart hosts the world’s biggest tiny food competition as three talented cooks compete in tiny food-themed challenges where they must pack the most flavor into a single bite of food using miniature appliances and utensils. Chef Darnell Ferguson serves as the lead judge, reviewing dishes based on creativity, taste, presentation, and how well the dish fits the theme. The contestant with the best small bites in both rounds will walk away with a tiny trophy and a tiny $5,000 check.

Premieres September 16th

Curse of the Chippendales

Curse of the Chippendales tells the story of how the famous dance troupe took the LA nightclub scene by storm and ended with international fame, untold wealth, bizarre murder plots and multiple deaths trapped in their legacy. Their brand became a multi-million-dollar global venture, successful beyond their wildest dreams. But of three unlikely dreamers who were there at the beginning, only one would make it out alive. Driven by extensive video and photo archive, including never-before-seen footage and a nostalgia-filled soundtrack, viewers will be directly transported back to the ‘80s, into one of the most unexpected true crime stories of the decade. And all fueled by one thing: greed.

Premieres September 24th

Netflix

Q-Force

Steve Maryweather, AKA Agent Mary, was once the Golden Boy of the American Intelligence Agency (AIA), until he came out as gay. Unable to fire him, the Agency sent him off to West Hollywood, to disappear into obscurity. Instead, he assembled a misfit squad of LGBTQ+ geniuses. Joining forces with the expert mechanic Deb, master of drag and disguise Twink, and hacker Stat, together they’re Q-Force. But, after a decade of waiting for their first official mission from The AIA, Mary becomes hell-bent on proving himself to the Agency that turned its back on him, and decides to go rogue with Q-Force. After finding their own case, and solving it on their own terms, they get the reluctant approval of The AIA, and are officially upgraded to Active Secret Agents in the field. But, that approval comes with one major caveat– they must put up with a new member of the squad: straight-guy Agent Buck.

Starring: Sean Hayes, Patti Harrison, Matt Rogers, Wanda Sykes, Gabe Liedman, David Harbour, Gary Cole, Laurie Metcalf

Premieres September 2nd

Sharkdog

The series follows 10 year old Max and his best friend Sharkdog – half shark, half dog, all appetite. Blissfully unaware of his own strength, stealth and general sharkiness, Sharkdog often leaves a trail of chaos in his wake. But, like all good half-dogs, he’s Max’s BFF and Max is his.

Quick Thoughts: Sharkdog.

Premieres September 3rd

On the Verge

Written by Julie Delpy, the series follows four women – a chef, a single mom, an heiress, and a job seeker – dig into love and work, with a generous side of midlife crises, in pre-pandemic LA.

Starring: Julie Delpy, Julie Delpy, Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Jones, Alexia Landeau, Mathieu Demy, Troy Garity, Timm Sharp, Giovanni Ribisi

Premieres September 7th

Metal Shop Masters

Sparks fly and tensions flare in Metal Shop Masters, a fierce, fiery competition between 7 of America’s top welding legends. Over the course of six episodes, these iron men and women race against the clock in challenging builds ranging from epic, one-of-a-kind grills to futuristic vehicles, all judged on both form and function. Pressure, heat and hustle makes for grinding work, and in the end, only one will forge a path to victory and the title of Metal Shop Master.

Starring: Jo Koy

Premieres September 10th

He Man and the Masters of the Universe

On Eternia, the first planet of creation, a demonic tyrant rises: Skeletor! With dark armies at his command, Skeletor is on the march, hell-bent on capturing Eternia’s kingdoms, and its ultimate prize – Castle Grayskull, the ancient fortress of mystery said to contain the greatest power in the universe. It’s up to He-Man and his brave squad of rookie heroes to stop Skeletor and restore the peace. Both sides come armed with enchanted Power Weapons – transforming them into Masters of the Primal Powers of the Universe. It’s Master vs. Dark Master, He-Man vs. Skeletor – fighting for control of Eternia, Castle Grayskull, and the fate of us all. In the end, who will become MASTER OF THE UNIVERSE?

Quick Thoughts: That’s a lot of He-Men for one Netflix

Premieres September 16th

Chicago Party Aunt

Chicago Party Aunt Diane is an idolized troublemaker with a talent for avoiding adulthood – and a soft spot for her soul-searching nephew.

Starring: Lauren Ash, Rory O’Malley, RuPaul Charles, Jill Talley, Ike Barinholtz, Jon Barinholtz, Matthew Craig, Bob Odenkirk, Mike Hagerty, Katie Rich, Chris Witaske

Premieres September 17th

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan

In 1977, a serial rapist struck Ohio State University. Overwhelming evidence quickly led investigators to Billy Milligan, an aimless young man with a traumatic childhood and a criminal record. Yet upon his arrest, Billy had no memory of the assaults, and his mannerisms seemed to change on the spot. A parade of psychiatrists diagnosed him with multiple personality disorder (now known as dissociative identity disorder), eventually determining that as many as 24 distinct “multiples” existed within his mind. In a case that captivated the nation, their analysis anchored a first-of-its-kind legal defense strategy, and Billy was found innocent by reason of insanity. His trials, however, were far from over.

Quick Thoughts: Once again begging sites to stop using pictures of rapists and murderers staring straight down the barrel of a camera as their trailer stills.

Premieres September 22nd

Midnight Mass

From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan, Midnight Mass tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man and the arrival of a charismatic priest. When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community – but do these miracles come at a price?

Starring: Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel, Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Alex Essoe, Annarah Cymone, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli, Kristin Lehman, Robert Longstreet, Igby Rigney, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, and Michael Trucco

Premieres September 24th

Ada Twist, Scientist

A series following the adventures of eight-year-old Ada Twist, a pint-sized scientist with a giant-sized curiosity, who aspires to discover the truth about absolutely everything. With the help of her two best friends, Rosie Revere and Iggy Peck, Ada unravels and solves mysteries for her friends and family. But solving the mystery is only the beginning, because science isn’t just about learning how and why and what… it’s about putting that knowledge into action to make the world a better place.

Premieres September 28th

The Chestnut Man

The Chestnut Man is set in a quiet suburb of Copenhagen, where the police make a terrible discovery one blustery October morning. A young woman is found brutally murdered in a playground and one of her hands is missing. Next to her lies a small man made of chestnuts. The ambitious young detective Naia Thulin is assigned to the case, along with her new partner, Mark Hess. They soon discover a mysterious piece of evidence on the chestnut man – evidence connecting it to a girl who went missing a year earlier and was presumed dead – the daughter of politician Rosa Hartung.

Starring: Danica Curcic, Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, Iben Dorner

Premieres September 29th

