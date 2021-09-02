The Hal Ashby Day Thread

Today would’ve been Hal Ashby’s 92nd birthday. Hal Ashby was an American director who was one of the important filmmakers of the New Hollywood movement during the 1970s and was considered a maverick by some. His resume in his filmography include Harold and Maude, The Last Detail, Shampoo, Going Home, and Being There.

A surprise to me upon researching on Hal Ashby was that he actually won an Oscar. Ashby won his only Oscar for editing the film In the Heat of the Night, which won Best Picture that year.

