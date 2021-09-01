The Book Nook Considers Their Favorite Tropes (9/1)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado. This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

Like so many people who love to read books, I also like to write stories myself. Or attempt writing them, anyway. Remaining focused and invested enough has been a continuing challenge, something others may recognize as well. In looking for ways to get more motivated to write, I came across the old adage of “Write what you love” which should obviously apply to genres and characters you’ve come across that really speak to you, but can also apply to more specific tropes.

Ony of the tropes I love is when novels incorporate fictional newspaper articles or diary entries or other pieces of writing that add verisimilitude to the story. For example, Stephen King, in his early novels, loved this trope and always used them quite well. Incorporating these articles add a sense of history to The Overlook hotel in The Shining, or to the town of Derry in IT. There are countless other examples, of course, but if they’re done well I always appreciate them, as it gives the author the opportunity to flesh out the world they’ve created.

So, this week’s discussion topic is: What literary tropes are your favorite?

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. An occasional exception would be fine with me, but let us use our words as often as possible.

