Resident Evil 3: Nemesis – Discussion and Podcast

Let’s discuss Resident Evil 3: Nemesis! What are your favorite moments, monsters, and more?

In this month’s Franchise Episode podcast episode – embedded below and available on your preferred podcast app – the crew and special guest SuperNamu discuss Resident Evil 3: Nemesis‘ rocky development and unique gameplay before celebrating the dread inspired by its title character. Meanwhile, Mercenaries Mode makes its thrilling debut!

You can find SuperNamu on Twitter, Twitch, and Instagram.

Follow Franchise Festival on Twitter using the handle @franchise_fest, check out our official website for more video game history resources, and be sure to email us at franchisefestival@gmail.com to let us know what you think.

You can also back us on Patreon to get access to a bonus episode each month! Last month we covered Resident Evil Gaiden and this month we’ll be diving into S.D. Perry’s The Umbrella Conspiracy novel.

