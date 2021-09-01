Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Three-plus-somes (09/01/2021)

Yes, I’m sure that is correct English, don’t worry.

For some, it seems like a very dumb idea and something they’d never contemplate. Others think of it as something they’d like to try at least once to cross it off their bucket list. Or it’s something one simply does and enjoys.

Yes, when there’s more than two people involved in sex. Three, four, whatever you want. Is it something you’ve ever done, would be interested in, or an absolute turn-off? If you’ve done it or would consider it, what are the ground rules you do or would would implement? Or any other thought you might have on the topic.

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

