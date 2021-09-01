AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming: Yig Snake Grandaddy, Part 6

Stampedes and Secrets

An excerpt from the notes of Bastian Updelver…

I spent some time examining the pieces that we’d broken off of the crystalized Elder Thing, but there wasn’t much to learn. They were just inert crystals, hollow on the inside. Perhaps Greencloak is right, and there’s nothing left of the Elder Thing. Still, I kept staring at the statue the whole time we were in the tower, waiting for it to do something. Nothing ever happened, though, at least nothing that I could see. Hazel did some poking around in and found a couple of more of those strange star-shaped rocks, made of the same porphyry as the tower itself.

We traveled the rest of the Karstlands with the entire expedition together, for the most part. As we walked, Ku got my attention and indicated that she wanted to speak in private to the little team we’d formed. We hung back from the main group a ways, and Ku let us know that she’d risen early in the morning to perform a ritual to detect the presence of evil about that Elder Thing, but instead she was surprised to actually sense some aberrant presence coming from the wagon–specifically from Greencloak’s small private chamber inside the wagon. I knew he wasn’t telling us everything about this trip! We started to come up with a plan to get a peak inside that room as soon as we could.

knowing that Greencloak is a wizard, I figured that door was sure ensorcelled in some way. I had already coated a stick that I picked up with a substance I invented that would react to the presence of certain forms of magic in the area–sure enough, the wand picked up some kind of protective enchantment on the door. Ku and Leah confirmed it, when they witnessed Greencloak apparently casting some kind of spell on the door before turning in for the night. Or maybe he was just removing whatever protection he had in place. Our best plan was to turn Anton’s owl into a spider, figuring that might be small enough to avoid setting off any traps, magical or otherwise, and send it under the door to look around. But it was probably best to do so when the wizard himself wasn’t inside…

The next day, we were sent out scouting, looking for a place called Bald Hill. It took a while, but we found a dry river bed that seemed to head in the right direction. We were well ahead of the wagon, still quietly discussing our plan, when Ku suddenly looked very worried and started making low rumbling sounds. I can usually understand my Kenku friend, but this was something I’d never seen her do before. Thankfully, Anton had picked up on it, too. The ground itself was shaking–there was a stampede heading right towards us from further down the gorge! Anton signaled back to Greencloak to get the wagon turned around and started making for the lower riverbank on our right. It was a good thing I’d prepared some of my Grasshopper Serum–my legs are simply not long enough to cover the same distance as the big folk. Using my potion, though, I was able to jump straight from the bottom of the gorge to the top of the bank. As I looked back, I could see a handful of large, long-necked lizards and a couple of slightly smaller, spike-backed ones appear out of the dust cloud, all apparently being chased down by a bipedal lizard with nasty-looking teeth and two bony ridges protruding over its eyes. My friends and I were all able to make it to safety, but the wagon was still in the middle of the riverbed, trying to turn around.

Minty threw a javelin into the lead longneck, hoping to bring it down and force the other stampeding beasts to slow down. It work, mostly–a pair of longnecks made it past–but it also managed to capture the attention of the smaller predator, which turned and started to rush toward our position on the bank. Most of us had begun climbing trees at this point, but Minty was still on the ground. I shot a Grease bomb to slow it down, and Hazel made it glow with her Faerie Fire. Anton and Ku started attacking the fallen predator, but then a monstrous beast appeared out of the dust–it might have been the very same monster that we’d fled from just a few weeks ago.

Luckily, the stampede had been somewhat hindered by Minty’s javelin. The predators were mostly concerned with the larger prey piling up in the gorge in front of them, but there were still a couple of longnecks baring down on the cart. Just one would have been enough to smash it to splinters. We turned out attention to bringing one of them down, and managed to at least make it veer off in one direction. Greencloak was able to take care of the other himself, using some powerful magic to kill the beast before it got too close.

With most of the predators busy feasting on the poor creatures we had slowed enough for them to catch, and the cart safe for the moment, we retreated into the woods away from the riverbed. Eventually we met up with Greencloak again, as well as the others teams, and made camp for another night.

Next day, we were put on wagon guard duty, and we decided it was the perfect time to peak inside Greencloak’s chamber. The plan went off without a hitch–Anton’s spider slipped under the door and into the chamber, and then Anton could see everything in the room though its eyes. What he saw… well, I could tell he was deeply disturbed by it from the way he described to us. And I can’t say I blame him. Huddled together in a corner of the room, there were two sallow, bald, pale humans, wearing black robes with heavy metal collars around their necks. And even worse, they had faintly glowing red runes tattooed on their faces–runes that Anton said were designed to remove a person’s soul, leaving them simply hollowed-out husks.

I don’t know what to think about all this. Greencloak never seemed the type to do something so horrible, but wizards can be tricky sometimes. Hazel thought we should try to bring in some of the other adventurers to help us mount a rescue or something, and went to Gunner, thinking that as a Paladin he’d be interested in righting this wrong. Unfortunately, Gunner wouldn’t hear a bad word about Greencloak–he simply didn’t believe that the wizard would do such as thing. I hoped he’d at least keep quiet about it, but I did see him speaking quietly to Greencloak later that night…

