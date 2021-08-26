Weekly Video Games Thread is Against the Ninja

SingingBrakeman is currently indisposed, so I’ve thrown together a quick Weekly Games Thread. Hey, everyone!

For our prompt, let us thing of the deadly art of ninjutsu – assuredly one of the most popular and worn out veins in the pop culture canon for action games to mine. But first, let’s take a listen and get in the mood.

Anyway, who are your favorite video game ninjas? Any clichés from the archetype that you especially like to see? And, as always, how has the week’s playing been for you?

