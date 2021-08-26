Comic Book Chat – Convention Season 2021

After a year spent at home, most of us are ready to shake off the cobwebs and hit comic book conventions. Unfortunately, with the uptick in cases of coronavirus, some are hesitant going to these get togethers.

I was able to attend two Steel City Cons this Summer and there is one more upcoming show in December. My friends at the Comic Burrito attended the Grand Rapids Comic Con and some other friends I know in the industry attended MegaCon in Florida.

Today’s chat is about this year’s convention season.

Have you attended any conventions this year so far?

Do you plan to visit any conventions before the end of the year?

Will you be staying home and waiting until next year to attend a convention?

Feel free to share your favorite finds in conventions and your favorite stories of conventions past in the comment section.

Thanks for stopping by to chat and don’t forget about the other comic book related threads here at the Avocado –

AggroCraig’s Weekly Comics Thread

The Comic Burrito

The Comic Strip Club

Comic Book Club

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...