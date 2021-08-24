An American Werewolf in London Night Thread

An American Werewolf in London is celebrating its 40th anniversary of release this year.

Keep to the road, stay clear of the moors, and beware the full moon.

This is a must-see for any horror lover and if you haven’t done so yet, rectify that immediately! It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime for the next 8 days.

Special effects designer Rick Baker won an Oscar for Best Makeup for his work on this film.

Directed by John Landis and starring David Naughton, Griffin Dunne, and Jenny Agutter, this cult classic has the right mix of horror and comedy and a really great soundtrack as well.

If you are a looking for a double feature, this pairs well with The Howling, which was also released in 1981. Its not too early to get your Road to Halloween movies picked out.

Something to Discuss– What is your favorite werewolf movie? What movie features the best werewolf transformation scene in it?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...