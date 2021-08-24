Werewolf 161: Suffering Game 2 – Day 2

Rules

Your duty as Adventurers is first and foremost to be the last player standing and win the Wonderland competition. Target the Saboteurs, other Parties, and even your own Party members by any means necessary, with votes, events, role powers, anything and everything available. The game’s events will provide ample opportunities for getting ahead of the competition, but your tactics and the heart’s desire you’re seeking, that you’re willing to fight and lie and kill for, is entirely up to you.

There are three alignment-neutral Adventuring Parties that you all are divided between. There is at least one Saboteur in each party, but between their recruitment power and simple mathematics, the risk of multiple Saboteurs in any Party will never disappear.

Take as much or as little from actual D&D as you wish with your character. That is not the RP priority here, the heart’s desire mechanic and the actions it inspires is. Again, you don’t have to volunteer what it is, just play with it in mind at all times. If you’d like to fully fictionalize your character and their personal heart’s desire instead, feel free to.

In the new Wonderland, adventurers really can be rewarded with their heart’s desire, but only if they truly play for keeps. Innocent Adventurers and scheming Saboteurs alike are eligible for victory, but only if they’re ultimately willing to put themselves ahead of even their own factions. There will under no circumstances be opportunity for a traditional faction win of any kind, no last minute compromises to that like last time, only the purity of a single player’s victory earned in blood. Manipulate, betray, and cut throats on your way to absolute victory.

There are several central Events/Games all of you will be challenged. Returning players are familiar with some of these, like the Wheel of Misfortune and Trust or Forsake, but don’t you worry! New surprises await you within these as well.

Be prepared for: Regular spins of the Wheel of Misfortune. One person out of the entire group will be randomly selected to spin the Wheel at Twilight (and Morning on Day 1), and whatever they land on will have an effect on every living player for the following Day. Sacrifices will be made to abide what the Wheel has landed on. Spinning the Wheel is mandatory to advance forward to the next challenge of Wonderland. You may refuse to accept a given effect from the Wheel, but this will result in the penalty of an extra spin for the Day and a new sacrifice. Multiple spins will be mandatory in later Days.

Trust or Forsake pits two players and two Adventuring Parties (randomly selected) against one another, as they will vote through their respective QTs for one representative in this challenge. The representative can never be the same person as before. These two representatives will choose whether to Trust or Forsake their rival adventuring party for the day. Alternative event games like Heart Attack, the heroic dating show, Bonus Round, and Boss Rush, will occur if both representatives choose Trust. If one trusts and the other forsakes, the person who trusted dies. If both players choose forsake, a 50/50 chance will determine which of them dies.

Basic Werewolf rules and format still apply. A Day phase where you vote for who to kill, a night phase where roled players use their powers.

DO NOT DIRECTLY QUOTE from any of your QT’s. Do not edit comments under any circumstances.

Please note that you must make a minimum of three posts per day to avoid being mod-killed.

Please be mindful that some of our players live on a different continent and will not always be able to be active at the same time as other players.

