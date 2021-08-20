Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 50

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 48 Results

Spoiler 61.90% NieR Hills of Radiant Wind 61.90% NieR Deep Crimson Foe 47.62% Flower Lazy Daydream 38.10% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword The Sky 33.33% Grand Knights History Assault of Brave Flame [Yoshimi Kudo] 33.33% Bayonetta Showdown with Jeanne C 33.33% Nayuta no Kiseki Mission of the Mythos 28.57% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Stellar Way 28.57% Red Dead Redemption Born Unto Trouble 28.57% Pokémon Black and White 2 Humilau City 28.57% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Tankbot 28.57% Retro City Rampage Title Theme 23.81% Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel Ec Tisia ~Tarifa~ Corrupted 23.81% Mass Effect 3 The Leviathan 23.81% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask A Treasure That Lasts 23.81% Ys vs. Sora no Kiseki Alternative Saga Always On My Mind (Sora no Kiseki FC) 19.05% Plants vs Zombies Daytime in Front Yard (Horde) 19.05% Metal Torrent Accipiter Theme 14.29% Plants vs Zombies Night Stage 14.29% Sam & Max: The Devil’s Playhouse: Episode 4: Beyond the Alley of the Dolls Nursery Songs for Junior 14.29% Trails from Zero The Will to Protect Until the End 14.29% Super Monkey Ball 3D Sky Way ~Race~ 9.52% Mass Effect 2 An Unknown Enemy 9.52% Zeno Clash The Bar [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 50 will be active until Sunday August 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 49 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 50 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 50 is open until Sunday August 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific

