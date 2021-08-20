Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 50

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 48 Results
|61.90%
|NieR
|Hills of Radiant Wind
|61.90%
|NieR
|Deep Crimson Foe
|47.62%
|Flower
|Lazy Daydream
|38.10%
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
|The Sky
|33.33%
|Grand Knights History
|Assault of Brave Flame [Yoshimi Kudo]
|33.33%
|Bayonetta
|Showdown with Jeanne C
|33.33%
|Nayuta no Kiseki
|Mission of the Mythos
|28.57%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Stellar Way
|28.57%
|Red Dead Redemption
|Born Unto Trouble
|28.57%
|Pokémon Black and White 2
|Humilau City
|28.57%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Tankbot
|28.57%
|Retro City Rampage
|Title Theme
|23.81%
|Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel
|Ec Tisia ~Tarifa~ Corrupted
|23.81%
|Mass Effect 3
|The Leviathan
|23.81%
|Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask
|A Treasure That Lasts
|23.81%
|Ys vs. Sora no Kiseki Alternative Saga
|Always On My Mind (Sora no Kiseki FC)
|19.05%
|Plants vs Zombies
|Daytime in Front Yard (Horde)
|19.05%
|Metal Torrent
|Accipiter Theme
|14.29%
|Plants vs Zombies
|Night Stage
|14.29%
|Sam & Max: The Devil’s Playhouse: Episode 4: Beyond the Alley of the Dolls
|Nursery Songs for Junior
|14.29%
|Trails from Zero
|The Will to Protect Until the End
|14.29%
|Super Monkey Ball 3D
|Sky Way ~Race~
|9.52%
|Mass Effect 2
|An Unknown Enemy
|9.52%
|Zeno Clash
|The Bar
Newly Eliminated1
|36.00%
|Zero Escape: Virtue’s Last Reward
|Confession
|36.00%
|Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep
|The Silent Forest
|36.00%
|Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Boss Theme 2
|36.00%
|Touhou 12.5 – Double Spoiler
|Youkai Modern Colony
Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%
It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 50 will be active until Sunday August 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 49 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 50 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 50 is open until Sunday August 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific