Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 49

Group 47 Results
|61.90%
|Digital: A Love Story
|Paper Dolls
|52.38%
|Gravity Rush
|Pleasure Quarter
|47.62%
|Sonic Generations
|Crisis City Classic
|47.62%
|FTL
|Civil (Battle)
|47.62%
|Final Fantasy XIII
|The Archylte Steppe
|47.62%
|Resonance of Fate
|Albona
|42.86%
|Mario & Sonic at the London 2012 Olympic Games
|Dream Trampoline (Unstable World… for “Crazy Gadget”)
|42.86%
|Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep
|Dearly Beloved
|42.86%
|DJ Hero 2
|Superstition vs War – Stevie Wonder vs Edwin Starr
|42.86%
|The Journey Down: Chapter 1
|Tram Station
|38.10%
|Journey
|Atonement
|38.10%
|Summon Night GRANTHESE
|Cave of the Evil Fire Spirit
|38.10%
|Mass Effect 3
|An End, One And For All – Extended Cut
|38.10%
|Persona 2: Innocent Sin
|Boss Battle
|33.33%
|Final Fantasy XI
|Minori
|28.57%
|Sound Shapes
|Sneak n’ Deke [I Am Robot and Proud]
|28.57%
|Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Melty Monster Galaxy
|28.57%
|Mass Effect 2
|Freedom’s Progress
|28.57%
|Super Meat Boy
|It Ends
|28.57%
|Sonic Generations (3DS)
|Mushroom Hill Act 2
|23.81%
|New Super Mario Bros. Wii
|Athletic
|23.81%
|A Boy and His Blob
|Subterra
|19.05%
|DJ Hero
|Da Funk vs Strange Enough Feat. Karen O, ODB & Fatlip – Daft Punk vs N.A.S.A.
|19.05%
|Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: My Life as a Darklord
|Main Theme
Projected Final Bubble: 43.48%
It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 49 will be active until Friday August 20th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 48 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 50 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 49 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 49 is open until Friday August 20th at 10:00PM Pacific