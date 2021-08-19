Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 49

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 47 Results

Spoiler 61.90% Digital: A Love Story Paper Dolls 52.38% Gravity Rush Pleasure Quarter 47.62% Sonic Generations Crisis City Classic 47.62% FTL Civil (Battle) 47.62% Final Fantasy XIII The Archylte Steppe 47.62% Resonance of Fate Albona 42.86% Mario & Sonic at the London 2012 Olympic Games Dream Trampoline (Unstable World… for “Crazy Gadget”) 42.86% Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Dearly Beloved 42.86% DJ Hero 2 Superstition vs War – Stevie Wonder vs Edwin Starr 42.86% The Journey Down: Chapter 1 Tram Station 38.10% Journey Atonement 38.10% Summon Night GRANTHESE Cave of the Evil Fire Spirit 38.10% Mass Effect 3 An End, One And For All – Extended Cut 38.10% Persona 2: Innocent Sin Boss Battle 33.33% Final Fantasy XI Minori 28.57% Sound Shapes Sneak n’ Deke [I Am Robot and Proud] 28.57% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Melty Monster Galaxy 28.57% Mass Effect 2 Freedom’s Progress 28.57% Super Meat Boy It Ends 28.57% Sonic Generations (3DS) Mushroom Hill Act 2 23.81% New Super Mario Bros. Wii Athletic 23.81% A Boy and His Blob Subterra 19.05% DJ Hero Da Funk vs Strange Enough Feat. Karen O, ODB & Fatlip – Daft Punk vs N.A.S.A. 19.05% Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: My Life as a Darklord Main Theme [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 36.00% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Deep-Dive Deep 36.00% Kirby’s Epic Yarn World 3: Treat Land 36.00% Persona Voice 36.00% Dark Souls Nameless Song 36.00% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Sky Tower 36.00% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade slump [Shibainu + Ayatori] 36.00% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Rumble! 36.00% Diablo III Leah 35.00% DJ Hero Poison vs Intergalactic – Bell Biv DeVoe vs Beastie Boys 35.00% Papo and Yo A New Hope 35.00% NieR Shadowlord’s Castle ~ Memory 35.00% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Fi’s Gratitude 35.00% Rayman Origins The Tricky Treasure 35.00% Sonic Generations Rooftop Run Modern 33.33% Final Fantasy XI Minori 28.57% Sound Shapes Sneak n’ Deke [I Am Robot and Proud] 28.57% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Melty Monster Galaxy 28.57% Mass Effect 2 Freedom’s Progress 28.57% Super Meat Boy It Ends 28.57% Sonic Generations (3DS) Mushroom Hill Act 2 23.81% New Super Mario Bros. Wii Athletic 23.81% A Boy and His Blob Subterra 19.05% DJ Hero Da Funk vs Strange Enough Feat. Karen O, ODB & Fatlip – Daft Punk vs N.A.S.A. 19.05% Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: My Life as a Darklord Main Theme Projected Final Bubble: 43.48% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 49 will be active until Friday August 20th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 48 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 50 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 49 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 49 is open until Friday August 20th at 10:00PM Pacific

