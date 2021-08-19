Comic Book Chat – Hickman’s X-Men

Good afternoon and welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s Discussion – Checking in with the X-Men

I have been catching up on Amazing Spider-Man before it hits its 75th milestone issue. I’m a little behind and I have been checking out the ads of comics that have been previously released. One that caught my eye was the page touting Hickman‘s arrival on the X-Men.

It’s been 2 years since he took the reigns of Marvel’s Mighty Mutants and I figured it would be a good time to check in with them.

Have you been keeping up with this run and if so, what are your thoughts about it so far?

I read House of X/Powers of X and enjoyed the reintroduction of the X-Men and their place in the world. I fell behind on all the new releases but decided to jump back into the swing of things with Hellfire Gala. I’ve decided to stick with X-Corp and New Mutants for the time being post – Hellfire Gala.

What new books under the X-Men banner have you enjoyed and which ones did you give up on or pass over?

Where does Hickman’s run compare/stack up with other beloved runs you have read before?

Thanks for stopping by to chat and don’t forget about the other comic book related threads here at the Avocado –

AggroCraig’s Weekly Comics Thread

The Comic Burrito

The Comic Strip Club

Comic Book Club

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...