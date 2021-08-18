Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 48

Group 46 Results

Spoiler 65.22% NieR Temple of Drifting Sands 60.87% Journey The Call 56.52% VVVVVV Pushing Onwards 56.52% Shatter Kinetic Harvest 52.17% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Staff Credits 52.17% Style Savvy: Trendsetters Shop Music: Chill (02) 47.83% NieR Ashes of Dreams [English] 47.83% Final Fantasy XIII-2 Eclipse – Aggressive Mix 43.48% Time Travelers Telephone that Passes through Time 39.13% Trails from Zero Ancient Pulsation 39.13% Maldita Castilla Tolomera del Rey 34.78% Monkey Island 2 Special Edition International House of Mojo 34.78% The Last Story Declining Nobles 34.78% Sonic Generations Mission (Theme of Sonic 3D Blast) 30.43% Epic Mickey Pirates of the Wasteland 26.09% Rhythm Heaven Fever Tap Troupe 26.09% Rayman Origins A Sunny Stroll 26.09% Mass Effect 2 Object Rho 21.74% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Skyview Temple 21.74% Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood Master Assassin 21.74% Grand Knights History Scenery of Logres [Yoshimi Kudo] 21.74% To the Moon Take Me Anywhere 17.39% Demon’s Souls Tower Knight 8.70% A Boy and His Blob Longing for a Home [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 35.00% Scribblenauts Unlimited The Listy Colon 35.00% DJ Hero 2 The Message vs Jungle Boogie – Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five vs Kool & The Gang 35.00% Daytona USA [Xbox Live 2011] Rolling Start! [T. Mitsuyoshi] 35.00% Super Monkey Ball 3D Dragon's Journey ~World 5~ [Daniel Lindholm] 35.00% Street Fighter X Mega Man Street Fighter X Mega Man OST – Blanka Theme 35.00% Xenoblade Chronicles Valak Mountain Night 35.00% Left 4 Dead 2 Hard Rain 35.00% DJ Hero Bustin' Loose vs Time Of The Season – Chuck Brown & The Soul Searchers vs The Zombies 35.00% Kirby's Return to Dream Land Underwater Area 35.00% Resonance of Fate Home Sweet Home 35.00% Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel Ec Tisia ~Tarifa~ 34.78% Monkey Island 2 Special Edition International House of Mojo 34.78% The Last Story Declining Nobles 34.78% Sonic Generations Mission (Theme of Sonic 3D Blast) 30.43% Epic Mickey Pirates of the Wasteland 26.09% Rhythm Heaven Fever Tap Troupe 26.09% Rayman Origins A Sunny Stroll 26.09% Mass Effect 2 Object Rho 21.74% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Skyview Temple 21.74% Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood Master Assassin 21.74% Grand Knights History Scenery of Logres [Yoshimi Kudo] 21.74% To the Moon Take Me Anywhere 17.39% Demon's Souls Tower Knight 8.70% A Boy and His Blob Longing for a Home Projected Final Bubble: 43.48% [collapse]

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 48 will be active until Thursday August 19th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 47 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 49 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 48 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 48 is open until Thursday August 19th at 10:00PM Pacific

