Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 48

Group 46 Results
|65.22%
|NieR
|Temple of Drifting Sands
|60.87%
|Journey
|The Call
|56.52%
|VVVVVV
|Pushing Onwards
|56.52%
|Shatter
|Kinetic Harvest
|52.17%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Staff Credits
|52.17%
|Style Savvy: Trendsetters
|Shop Music: Chill (02)
|47.83%
|NieR
|Ashes of Dreams [English]
|47.83%
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Eclipse – Aggressive Mix
|43.48%
|Time Travelers
|Telephone that Passes through Time
|39.13%
|Trails from Zero
|Ancient Pulsation
|39.13%
|Maldita Castilla
|Tolomera del Rey
|34.78%
|Monkey Island 2 Special Edition
|International House of Mojo
|34.78%
|The Last Story
|Declining Nobles
|34.78%
|Sonic Generations
|Mission (Theme of Sonic 3D Blast)
|30.43%
|Epic Mickey
|Pirates of the Wasteland
|26.09%
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Tap Troupe
|26.09%
|Rayman Origins
|A Sunny Stroll
|26.09%
|Mass Effect 2
|Object Rho
|21.74%
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
|Skyview Temple
|21.74%
|Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood
|Master Assassin
|21.74%
|Grand Knights History
|Scenery of Logres [Yoshimi Kudo]
|21.74%
|To the Moon
|Take Me Anywhere
|17.39%
|Demon’s Souls
|Tower Knight
|8.70%
|A Boy and His Blob
|Longing for a Home
Newly Eliminated1
|35.00%
|Scribblenauts Unlimited
|The Listy Colon
|35.00%
|DJ Hero 2
|The Message vs Jungle Boogie – Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five vs Kool & The Gang
|35.00%
|Daytona USA [Xbox Live 2011]
|Rolling Start! [T. Mitsuyoshi]
|35.00%
|Super Monkey Ball 3D
|Dragon’s Journey ~World 5~ [Daniel Lindholm]
|35.00%
|Street Fighter X Mega Man
|Street Fighter X Mega Man OST – Blanka Theme
|35.00%
|Xenoblade Chronicles
|Valak Mountain Night
|35.00%
|Left 4 Dead 2
|Hard Rain
|35.00%
|DJ Hero
|Bustin’ Loose vs Time Of The Season – Chuck Brown & The Soul Searchers vs The Zombies
|35.00%
|Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
|Underwater Area
|35.00%
|Resonance of Fate
|Home Sweet Home
|35.00%
|Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel
|Ec Tisia ~Tarifa~
Projected Final Bubble: 43.48%
(Full, current standings can always be found here)
It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 48 will be active until Thursday August 19th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 47 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 49 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 48 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 48 is open until Thursday August 19th at 10:00PM Pacific