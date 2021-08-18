Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 48

Group 46 Results

65.22% NieR Temple of Drifting Sands
60.87% Journey The Call
56.52% VVVVVV Pushing Onwards
56.52% Shatter Kinetic Harvest
52.17% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Staff Credits
52.17% Style Savvy: Trendsetters Shop Music: Chill (02)
47.83% NieR Ashes of Dreams [English]
47.83% Final Fantasy XIII-2 Eclipse – Aggressive Mix
43.48% Time Travelers Telephone that Passes through Time
39.13% Trails from Zero Ancient Pulsation
39.13% Maldita Castilla Tolomera del Rey
34.78% Monkey Island 2 Special Edition International House of Mojo
34.78% The Last Story Declining Nobles
34.78% Sonic Generations Mission (Theme of Sonic 3D Blast)
30.43% Epic Mickey Pirates of the Wasteland
26.09% Rhythm Heaven Fever Tap Troupe
26.09% Rayman Origins A Sunny Stroll
26.09% Mass Effect 2 Object Rho
21.74% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Skyview Temple
21.74% Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood Master Assassin
21.74% Grand Knights History Scenery of Logres [Yoshimi Kudo]
21.74% To the Moon Take Me Anywhere
17.39% Demon’s Souls Tower Knight
8.70% A Boy and His Blob Longing for a Home

Newly Eliminated1

35.00% Scribblenauts Unlimited The Listy Colon
35.00% DJ Hero 2 The Message vs Jungle Boogie – Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five vs Kool & The Gang
35.00% Daytona USA [Xbox Live 2011] Rolling Start! [T. Mitsuyoshi]
35.00% Super Monkey Ball 3D Dragon’s Journey ~World 5~ [Daniel Lindholm]
35.00% Street Fighter X Mega Man Street Fighter X Mega Man OST – Blanka Theme
35.00% Xenoblade Chronicles Valak Mountain Night
35.00% Left 4 Dead 2 Hard Rain
35.00% DJ Hero Bustin’ Loose vs Time Of The Season – Chuck Brown & The Soul Searchers vs The Zombies
35.00% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Underwater Area
35.00% Resonance of Fate Home Sweet Home
35.00% Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel Ec Tisia ~Tarifa~
Projected Final Bubble: 43.48%

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 48 will be active until Thursday August 19th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 47 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 49 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 48 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 48 is open until Thursday August 19th at 10:00PM Pacific