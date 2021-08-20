Job Rants Thread – 8/20/2021 – Office Birthday

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

Hope everyone’s doing well, this week. I know I am, because we celebrated a birthday. this week: Mine! Not only that, but I gave myself the best present I could possibly think of: The rest of the week off! Therefore, I myself have very little to rant about; but I’m left to wonder: Am I the only person who celebrates a weekday birthday like this?

I remember that, early on at my job, we had the typical office birthday list and we would all gather for a few minutes of rest, socialization, and confectionery; but then, both our employee population, and level of daily responsibility began to expand, and those little moments fell by the wayside. Now, we only really do anything resembling that whenever a long-time employee moves on; and, I personally am fine with that. I don’t need my co-workers singing at me; and, I mean, I can definitely treat myself to something more than sheet cake, right? That said, sheet cake is still cake; so I can understand those who might feel differently. How is in your places of work? Is it worth it, or is it more like:

Either way, consider this an opportunity to take a few minutes on me to stretch, chat and decompress on me. After all, what good is a birthday if you’re not sharing at least some of it with friends?

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember: Don’t be greedy, just pass.

