The Women+ Thread comes twice (a week)

Hi and welcome to the new Tuesday W+T!

After some discussion about W+ experiences on the channel, we decided to try more frequent W+ threads.

Some housekeeping:

Waffs will continue to post the Thursday W+T.

We may have the ability to password protect some of these discussions but decided to table that until we have an idea of how more frequent W+Ts work out.

Is Tuesday a good day? We can switch it- I chose it because Tuesdays and Wednesdays usually see higher traffic on the channel, but we don’t have to be wed to the day.

Do you all want to try a sign up sheet for headers? Your wonderful, adorable author here is going back to teaching full time in September, and I’m bad at that stuff, if that’s the community’s choice, we’ll need someone to volunteer to deal with all that.

We never did land on whether we wanted a second W+T to focus exclusively on politics, but discussion of politics / current events is encouraged and welcomed on both threads.

The goal here is to carve out the kind of space we want it to be. We don’t have to decide on any of that TODAY, and often things just organically happen.

So talk about whatever, I’ll leave you promptless.

Same rules apply to all W+Threads:

As always with the Avocado, don’t feel compelled to share beyond your comfort level.

Anyone who identifies as female, or who was socialized female/AFAB/otherwise has firsthand experience with the issues being discussed, is welcome to post. If you identify as cis-male, we ask that you please set your participation to “lurk” mode, unless otherwise explicitly invited to participate further (i.e. if we did an AMA kind of thread). I’m sure there’s plenty to be gleaned just by reading! (New Guideline, please take note) This includes upvotes, we ask cis-men to keep their upvotes to commenters who voluntarily add “+up” to their comments and only those comments.

Please do your best to be mindful of others’ experiences when commenting or posing questions for the group. The female identity is Legion and contains multitudes, and not everyone who has experience with being treated as female by society identifies as female. Furthermore, racial and ethnic identities, sexual orientation, and many other factors can color how one experiences their gender identity on a day-to-day basis.

