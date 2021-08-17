Weekly LGBT Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

The person of the day is Meghna Jayanth (she/they), a writer

In the news,

92% of LGBTQ+ Adults Have Received at Least One COVID Shot, Survey Finds

LGBTQ+ Adults Are Twice as Likely to Face Food Insecurity

Texas Declares Trans Health Care Is “Child Abuse” in Unprecedented Move

The project of the day is Tillie Walden’s memoir Spinning

