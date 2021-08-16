Werewolves 160 — Hero Force 1: Calamity in Citysburg! (issue five)

Professor Detector / The Decapitator (Alignment Cop / Two-shot Vig) The Azure Investigator / Madam Guardian (Role Cop / Bodyguard) Webspinner / Pomegrenadier (Jailer / Fruit Vendor) Super Nurse / The Eye (Healer / Town Informed) The Grimdark Antihero / The Ears (Serial Killer / Role Informed) Rubber Guy / Tick Tock Boy (One-shot Mirror / Vengeful) Ms. Telepathy / The World’s Greatest Sidekick (Neighborizer / Universal Backup) The Brick Wall / Adjudicator (Roleblocker / One-shot Governor) The Dueling Dynamo / The Armorer (One-shot Gladiator / Gunsmith) Silver Tongue / General Generic (One-shot Recruiter / One-shot Double Voter) Lookout Man / Sentinel Woman (Player Insomniac / Role Insomniac) Reflector Boy / Avenging Girl (First vote Saint / Last vote Saint) The Ultra Twins (Twins x2)

Professor Detector is a human lie detector. They can target one player each night and learn their alignment (but not role). // The Decapitator is a violent brute. They have two nightkills that can be used on nights two and four.

The Azure Investigator is a world class detective. They can target one player each night and learn their role (but not alignment). // Madam Guardian is a protector of the people. They can target one player each night, and if their target is also targeted by a night kill then Madam Guardian dies instead.

Webspinner is capable of tying someone up in their webs. They can target one player each night and block all actions performed by and on that player. // Pomegrenadier is a grape guru; a melon master; a berry fairy. They can target one player each night and give them a fruit.

Super Nurse keeps a watchful eye over their patients. They may target one player each night and block all actions performed on that player. // The Eye sees more than they let on. At the start of the game, they are given the name of one town player.

The Grimdark Antihero is super gritty and totally badass and is totally a hero for adults not kids and only appears in washed out sepia tones. Each night they target one player to kill. They have their own alignment and win condition (see Rules below). This role cannot be claimed by a member of the Brothers and Sisters in Evil and Villainy, LLC. // The Ears hear more than they let on. At the start of the game, they are given the name of one role that is present in the game.

Rubber Guy is made of rubber, and you are glue. They can choose to activate their power on any one night; when active, any night actions that target Rubber Guy instead are reflected back at their originator (meaning cops would investigate themselves, and a night kill would kill the perpetrator). // Tick Tock Boy is a ticking time bomb. If night killed, the perpetrator dies with them. If day killed, a random person who voted for them dies as well.

Ms. Telepathy can communicate stealthily with anyone. They can target one player each night and share a QT with that player for the following day phase. // The World’s Greatest Sidekick is capable of anything that their ward can do. Upon the death of the first player with a role, The World’s Greatest Sidekick takes on that role.

The Brick Wall is impenetrable. They can target one player each night and block all actions performed by that player. // Adjudicator is the absolute judge of character. Once per game, they may choose to activate their power to prevent a day kill. If they activate this power, there is no day kill for that phase.

The Dueling Dynamo is a master of one-on-one fighting. Once per game, they may activate their power to reset all existing votes and enter a head-to-head vote-off with a player of their choice. They cannot use this ability within one hour of twilight. // The Armorer is known for their skill at crafting weapons. They can target one player each night and give them a weapon, which can be used only on the following night as a night kill.

Silver Tongue is capable of convincing anyone of anything. Once per game, they may target a player at night and recruit them to the Brothers and Sisters in Evil and Villainy, LLC. This role cannot be claimed by a member of the Hero Force. // General Generic is so vanilla, they are more vanilla than vanilla. Once per game, they may activate their power and double the strength of their vote for that day phase.

Lookout Man and Sentinel Woman are both watchers in the night. Each night they are informed of any player (Player Insomniac) or any role (Role Insomniac) that targeted them that night.

Reflector Boy and Avenging Girl are both masters of the counterattack. If they are day killed, either the first vote (First vote Saint) or last vote (Last vote Saint) for them is killed as well.

The Ultra Twins are crime-fighting siblings who do everything together. The Twins share a QT. Any night or day action performed on one is performed on both. If only one person claims this role, then they are left in a QT alone, sad and by themselves.