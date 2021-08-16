Ad Space – The Force Is Strong With This One

You are now entering Ad Space, a realm of commercials, brought before us so we might examine how they work, and discuss why we both love and hate them so. So it is written …

The Product: Energizer batteries

The Promotion:

The Pitch: See, Luke, if you’d used Energizer in your lightsaber, you wouldn’t be missing a hand right now.

The Energizer Bunny is such a simple concept. A toy, animatronic robot that moves across the floor and bangs a drum, but because it’s powered by an Energizer battery, it’ll just keep going and going and going. It’s such a simple way of demonstrating the battery’s supposed long-life, what more can you really do with the idea once the initial premise starts to get old.

Well, in the 90’s, the answer was pit the Bunny against the forces of evil! Spearheaded by fictitious rival the Supervolt battery company (led by Rip Torn!) this series of commercials had all manner of famous villains sent to destroy the Energizer Bunny, from Dracula, to King Kong, to the Wicked Witch of the West, to Boris and Natasha.

But the Energizer Bunny vs. Darth Vader has to be my favorite. While many of these commercials had rather cheap imitations of cinematic villains, the sets and costumes here look to be lifted straight out of The Empire Strikes Back, which makes it so much more amusing when the fearsome visage of Darth Vader is stymied by the Energizer Bunny … who, as usual, does nothing but move across the floor banging its drum.

