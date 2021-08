Hey everyone. Your friendly neighborhood Bones here. Hope you’ve had a good weekend. What games are you playing? What do you think of them? And one more thing:

What’s your favorite game to see be speedran, and/or, what’s your favorite game that you can roughly speedrun yourself, and/or, if those really aren’t your speed, what’s your favorite fast-paced game or game genre?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...