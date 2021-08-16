Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 46

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 44 Results

57.14% Bayonetta Battle for the Umbra Throne
47.62% Persona 4 Arena Electronica of the Soul [P4 Arena ver.]
47.62% Bastion Spike in a Rail
47.62% Monkey Island 2 Special Edition Main Theme
42.86% Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Climatic Return
42.86% Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective Main Theme
42.86% Mega Man 10 Nitro Man (Nitro Rider)
38.10% Lucidity Off On A Comet
38.10% Child of Eden Beauty 2
38.10% Sonic Colors Asteroid Coaster Act 2
33.33% Super Meat Boy Dr. Fetus’ Castle
33.33% Katamari Forever Sayonara Rolling Star
33.33% nintendogs + cats café petrov [play area]
33.33% Bayonetta Eyes of the World
28.57% Final Fantasy Type-0 Standing Strong on the Ground
28.57% Rhythm Heaven Fever Manzai Birds
28.57% Fist of the North Star: Ken’s Rage Time of Fate
23.81% Muramasa: The Demon Blade Womanizing [A] [Mitsuhiro Kaneda]
23.81% Final Fantasy XIII Serah’s Theme
23.81% Papo and Yo Growing Up
19.05% Space Invaders Extreme Regress [Stage 3A]
19.05% Final Fantasy XIV Twilight Over Thanalan
19.05% Trails from Zero Trinity
19.05% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Disruptive Diva [Machigerita-P]

Group 45 Results

60.00% Xenoblade Chronicles Zanza the Divine
50.00% Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel Singing Hill -Harmonics TYRIA-
50.00% Ys: Memories of Celceta Ancient Land
50.00% Shatter Freon World
45.00% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Bubbly Clouds
45.00% Patapon 3 Wha-Wha-What Theme
45.00% FTL Civil (Explore)
45.00% Legasista bgm_27
45.00% Style Savvy: Trendsetters Shop Music: Chill (01)
40.00% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Extend Meltdown [Dreamy Theater Vers.] [iroha/sasaki]
40.00% Sonic Generations Vs. Silver the Hedgehog
40.00% Portal 2 There She Is
40.00% Rhythm Heaven Fever Hole in One
35.00% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Snowy Fields
35.00% Mass Effect 2 The End Run
30.00% Mass Effect 3 Prothean Beacon
30.00% DJ Hero 2 I’m Not Alone vs Blue Monday – Calvin Harris vs New Order
30.00% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword The Legend of Skyloft
25.00% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Title
20.00% Style Savvy: Trendsetters Hotel
20.00% Time Travelers ミライノウタニノセ (Piano ver.)
20.00% Rhythm Heaven Fever Title
20.00% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Quilted Square
10.00% Left 4 Dead 2 Dead Light District

Newly Eliminated1

35.00% Trails from Zero Arrival Existence
35.00% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Miracle Mask Theme
35.00% Minecraft Sweden
35.00% Maldita Castilla El Reino del Sufimiento I
35.00% Mass Effect 2 To Hide To Seek
35.00% Noby Noby Boy Noby Noby Folk Guitar
35.00% Ciel Nosurge Nepltude (Class::NEPLTUDE=>extends.TX_CLUSTERS/.)
35.00% Maldita Castilla Asedio en el Carro
35.00% Trails of Azure Omen of Disaster
35.00% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Snowy Fields
35.00% Mass Effect 2 The End Run
34.78% BlazBlue: Continuum Shift Childish Killer
34.78% Shadows of the Damned Til Death Do Us Part
34.78% Final Fantasy: The 4 Heroes of Light The Legendary Whale
34.78% DJ Hero 2 Just Dance vs Ghosts N Stuff – Lady Gaga Feat. Colby O’Donis vs Deadmau5
34.78% Persona 3 Portable Danger Zone
34.78% Portal 2 An Accent Beyond
34.78% Ys: Memories of Celceta Gust of Wind
34.78% The Labyrinth of Grisaia Gentle Breeze’s Timbre
34.78% Papo and Yo Over the Inferno
34.78% Pokémon Black and White 2 Virbank City
34.78% Final Fantasy Type-0 Peaceful Times
34.78% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Grass Land
34.78% Style Savvy: Trendsetters Shop Music: Breezy (01)
34.78% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Apt 102
33.33% Super Meat Boy Dr. Fetus’ Castle
33.33% Katamari Forever Sayonara Rolling Star
33.33% nintendogs + cats café petrov [play area]
33.33% Bayonetta Eyes of the World
30.00% Mass Effect 3 Prothean Beacon
30.00% DJ Hero 2 I’m Not Alone vs Blue Monday – Calvin Harris vs New Order
30.00% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword The Legend of Skyloft
28.57% Final Fantasy Type-0 Standing Strong on the Ground
28.57% Rhythm Heaven Fever Manzai Birds
28.57% Fist of the North Star: Ken’s Rage Time of Fate
25.00% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Title
23.81% Muramasa: The Demon Blade Womanizing [A] [Mitsuhiro Kaneda]
23.81% Final Fantasy XIII Serah’s Theme
23.81% Papo and Yo Growing Up
20.00% Style Savvy: Trendsetters Hotel
20.00% Time Travelers ミライノウタニノセ (Piano ver.)
20.00% Rhythm Heaven Fever Title
20.00% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Quilted Square
19.05% Space Invaders Extreme Regress [Stage 3A]
19.05% Final Fantasy XIV Twilight Over Thanalan
19.05% Trails from Zero Trinity
19.05% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Disruptive Diva [Machigerita-P]
10.00% Left 4 Dead 2 Dead Light District

Projected Final Bubble: 43.48%

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 46 will be active until Tuesday August 17th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 47 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 46 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 46 is open until Tuesday August 17th at 10:00PM Pacific