Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 46

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 44 Results
|57.14%
|Bayonetta
|Battle for the Umbra Throne
|47.62%
|Persona 4 Arena
|Electronica of the Soul [P4 Arena ver.]
|47.62%
|Bastion
|Spike in a Rail
|47.62%
|Monkey Island 2 Special Edition
|Main Theme
|42.86%
|Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc
|Climatic Return
|42.86%
|Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective
|Main Theme
|42.86%
|Mega Man 10
|Nitro Man (Nitro Rider)
|38.10%
|Lucidity
|Off On A Comet
|38.10%
|Child of Eden
|Beauty 2
|38.10%
|Sonic Colors
|Asteroid Coaster Act 2
|33.33%
|Super Meat Boy
|Dr. Fetus’ Castle
|33.33%
|Katamari Forever
|Sayonara Rolling Star
|33.33%
|nintendogs + cats
|café petrov [play area]
|33.33%
|Bayonetta
|Eyes of the World
|28.57%
|Final Fantasy Type-0
|Standing Strong on the Ground
|28.57%
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Manzai Birds
|28.57%
|Fist of the North Star: Ken’s Rage
|Time of Fate
|23.81%
|Muramasa: The Demon Blade
|Womanizing [A] [Mitsuhiro Kaneda]
|23.81%
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Serah’s Theme
|23.81%
|Papo and Yo
|Growing Up
|19.05%
|Space Invaders Extreme
|Regress [Stage 3A]
|19.05%
|Final Fantasy XIV
|Twilight Over Thanalan
|19.05%
|Trails from Zero
|Trinity
|19.05%
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade
|Disruptive Diva [Machigerita-P]
Group 45 Results
|60.00%
|Xenoblade Chronicles
|Zanza the Divine
|50.00%
|Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel
|Singing Hill -Harmonics TYRIA-
|50.00%
|Ys: Memories of Celceta
|Ancient Land
|50.00%
|Shatter
|Freon World
|45.00%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Bubbly Clouds
|45.00%
|Patapon 3
|Wha-Wha-What Theme
|45.00%
|FTL
|Civil (Explore)
|45.00%
|Legasista
|bgm_27
|45.00%
|Style Savvy: Trendsetters
|Shop Music: Chill (01)
|40.00%
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Extend
|Meltdown [Dreamy Theater Vers.] [iroha/sasaki]
|40.00%
|Sonic Generations
|Vs. Silver the Hedgehog
|40.00%
|Portal 2
|There She Is
|40.00%
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Hole in One
|35.00%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Snowy Fields
|35.00%
|Mass Effect 2
|The End Run
|30.00%
|Mass Effect 3
|Prothean Beacon
|30.00%
|DJ Hero 2
|I’m Not Alone vs Blue Monday – Calvin Harris vs New Order
|30.00%
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
|The Legend of Skyloft
|25.00%
|Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
|Title
|20.00%
|Style Savvy: Trendsetters
|Hotel
|20.00%
|Time Travelers
|ミライノウタニノセ (Piano ver.)
|20.00%
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Title
|20.00%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Quilted Square
|10.00%
|Left 4 Dead 2
|Dead Light District
Newly Eliminated1
Projected Final Bubble: 43.48%
It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 46 will be active until Tuesday August 17th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 47 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 46 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 46 is open until Tuesday August 17th at 10:00PM Pacific