Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 46

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 44 Results

Spoiler 57.14% Bayonetta Battle for the Umbra Throne 47.62% Persona 4 Arena Electronica of the Soul [P4 Arena ver.] 47.62% Bastion Spike in a Rail 47.62% Monkey Island 2 Special Edition Main Theme 42.86% Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Climatic Return 42.86% Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective Main Theme 42.86% Mega Man 10 Nitro Man (Nitro Rider) 38.10% Lucidity Off On A Comet 38.10% Child of Eden Beauty 2 38.10% Sonic Colors Asteroid Coaster Act 2 33.33% Super Meat Boy Dr. Fetus’ Castle 33.33% Katamari Forever Sayonara Rolling Star 33.33% nintendogs + cats café petrov [play area] 33.33% Bayonetta Eyes of the World 28.57% Final Fantasy Type-0 Standing Strong on the Ground 28.57% Rhythm Heaven Fever Manzai Birds 28.57% Fist of the North Star: Ken’s Rage Time of Fate 23.81% Muramasa: The Demon Blade Womanizing [A] [Mitsuhiro Kaneda] 23.81% Final Fantasy XIII Serah’s Theme 23.81% Papo and Yo Growing Up 19.05% Space Invaders Extreme Regress [Stage 3A] 19.05% Final Fantasy XIV Twilight Over Thanalan 19.05% Trails from Zero Trinity 19.05% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Disruptive Diva [Machigerita-P] [collapse]

Group 45 Results

Spoiler 60.00% Xenoblade Chronicles Zanza the Divine 50.00% Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel Singing Hill -Harmonics TYRIA- 50.00% Ys: Memories of Celceta Ancient Land 50.00% Shatter Freon World 45.00% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Bubbly Clouds 45.00% Patapon 3 Wha-Wha-What Theme 45.00% FTL Civil (Explore) 45.00% Legasista bgm_27 45.00% Style Savvy: Trendsetters Shop Music: Chill (01) 40.00% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Extend Meltdown [Dreamy Theater Vers.] [iroha/sasaki] 40.00% Sonic Generations Vs. Silver the Hedgehog 40.00% Portal 2 There She Is 40.00% Rhythm Heaven Fever Hole in One 35.00% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Snowy Fields 35.00% Mass Effect 2 The End Run 30.00% Mass Effect 3 Prothean Beacon 30.00% DJ Hero 2 I’m Not Alone vs Blue Monday – Calvin Harris vs New Order 30.00% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword The Legend of Skyloft 25.00% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Title 20.00% Style Savvy: Trendsetters Hotel 20.00% Time Travelers ミライノウタニノセ (Piano ver.) 20.00% Rhythm Heaven Fever Title 20.00% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Quilted Square 10.00% Left 4 Dead 2 Dead Light District [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 35.00% Trails from Zero Arrival Existence 35.00% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Miracle Mask Theme 35.00% Minecraft Sweden 35.00% Maldita Castilla El Reino del Sufimiento I 35.00% Mass Effect 2 To Hide To Seek 35.00% Noby Noby Boy Noby Noby Folk Guitar 35.00% Ciel Nosurge Nepltude (Class::NEPLTUDE=>extends.TX_CLUSTERS/.) 35.00% Maldita Castilla Asedio en el Carro 35.00% Trails of Azure Omen of Disaster 35.00% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Snowy Fields 35.00% Mass Effect 2 The End Run 34.78% BlazBlue: Continuum Shift Childish Killer 34.78% Shadows of the Damned Til Death Do Us Part 34.78% Final Fantasy: The 4 Heroes of Light The Legendary Whale 34.78% DJ Hero 2 Just Dance vs Ghosts N Stuff – Lady Gaga Feat. Colby O’Donis vs Deadmau5 34.78% Persona 3 Portable Danger Zone 34.78% Portal 2 An Accent Beyond 34.78% Ys: Memories of Celceta Gust of Wind 34.78% The Labyrinth of Grisaia Gentle Breeze’s Timbre 34.78% Papo and Yo Over the Inferno 34.78% Pokémon Black and White 2 Virbank City 34.78% Final Fantasy Type-0 Peaceful Times 34.78% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Grass Land 34.78% Style Savvy: Trendsetters Shop Music: Breezy (01) 34.78% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Apt 102 33.33% Super Meat Boy Dr. Fetus’ Castle 33.33% Katamari Forever Sayonara Rolling Star 33.33% nintendogs + cats café petrov [play area] 33.33% Bayonetta Eyes of the World 30.00% Mass Effect 3 Prothean Beacon 30.00% DJ Hero 2 I’m Not Alone vs Blue Monday – Calvin Harris vs New Order 30.00% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword The Legend of Skyloft 28.57% Final Fantasy Type-0 Standing Strong on the Ground 28.57% Rhythm Heaven Fever Manzai Birds 28.57% Fist of the North Star: Ken’s Rage Time of Fate 25.00% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Title 23.81% Muramasa: The Demon Blade Womanizing [A] [Mitsuhiro Kaneda] 23.81% Final Fantasy XIII Serah’s Theme 23.81% Papo and Yo Growing Up 20.00% Style Savvy: Trendsetters Hotel 20.00% Time Travelers ミライノウタニノセ (Piano ver.) 20.00% Rhythm Heaven Fever Title 20.00% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Quilted Square 19.05% Space Invaders Extreme Regress [Stage 3A] 19.05% Final Fantasy XIV Twilight Over Thanalan 19.05% Trails from Zero Trinity 19.05% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Disruptive Diva [Machigerita-P] 10.00% Left 4 Dead 2 Dead Light District Projected Final Bubble: 43.48% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 46 will be active until Tuesday August 17th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 47 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 46 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 46 is open until Tuesday August 17th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...