The Weekly Shuffle Thread Offers You Some LUCK on Friday the 13th!

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! Today is Friday the 13th, a day known infamously as one of bad luck and misfortune. But here at the Weekly Shuffle Thread we’re trying to look on the positive side, so here’s some wishes of LUCK for you all!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word Luck in the titles of them! But if you’re all out of luck today, don’t panic! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

