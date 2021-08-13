Job Rants Thread – 8/13/2021 – This Thread’s Got A Death Curse

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday…All things considered.

Yup, it’s Friday the 13th again, and you know what that means: Not a lot, really. I mean, unless your place of employment is a summer camp, or if your company’s HR is just really blasé about hiring the undead and you happen to like pre-marital sex. (More common than you might think, but that’s for another week) For the rest of us, it’s just another day; albeit one where it’s easier to find an outlet for the usual problems.

That said, ever since we’ve been back into the office, it feels for all the world like our productivity levels are being slaughtered one-by-one, and we seem to rehash the same set of problems on a yearly basis, so maybe there’s something to it, after all. I don’t know about the rest of you, but I’ve certainly felt slaughtered, recently. Either way, someone wake me up when we get to Part VIII: Chintzee’s Takes Manhattan, or Book Nook vs. Job Rants Thread, I’m out.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember, Workados:

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...