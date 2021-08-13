Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 40

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 41 Results

Spoiler 70.00% Sonic Generations (3DS) Boss: Big Arm 60.00% Katamari Forever Katamari on the Wings 55.00% Lord of Vermillion II Coin 55.00% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Robot Battle 55.00% Double Dragon Neon Countryside 1 50.00% Machinarium The Sea 50.00% The Munchables Hellfire Stew 50.00% Ys: Memories of Celceta Underground Ruins 45.00% Child of Eden Evolution 45.00% Punch-Out!! Glass Joe 45.00% Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel EXEC_Z/. 40.00% Sengoku Basara: Samurai Heroes Ieyasu Tokugawa’s Theme [Rei Kondoh] 40.00% Rhythm Heaven Fever Air Rally 40.00% Portal 2 Bombs for Throwing At You 40.00% A Witch’s Tale Once Upon A Time 35.00% Mass Effect 2 To Hide To Seek 30.00% To the Moon Trailer Theme – Part 2 (feat. Laura Shigihara) 30.00% Knytt Underground Fire Nuclear Crocodile Killer (Interdimensional Groove Police Edit) 30.00% Muramasa: The Demon Blade Lightning Speed [B] [Yoshimi Kudo] 30.00% Dark Souls Dark Sun Gwyndolin 25.00% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Steel Station 20.00% FTL Void (Battle) 15.00% Dead Space 2 Canonical Aside 10.00% Demon’s Souls Dragon God [collapse]

Group 42 Results

Spoiler 60.00% NieR Kainé ~ Escape 60.00% Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance L’Oscurita dell’Ignot 60.00% Final Fantasy XIII-2 Victory Fanfare [Mitsuto Suzuki] 50.00% Star Ocean: The Last Hope Night of the Chase 50.00% Persona 4 Arena Now I Know 45.00% Danganronpa: Goodbye Despair Ekoroshia 45.00% Rayman Origins Lums of the Water 40.00% Muramasa: The Demon Blade Dim Twilight [A] [Masaharu Iwata] 40.00% Trails from Zero Firm Strength 40.00% Katamari Forever Bluffing Spirit 40.00% World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria Balloon Ride 35.00% Noby Noby Boy Noby Noby Folk Guitar 35.00% Ciel Nosurge Nepltude (Class::NEPLTUDE=>extends.TX_CLUSTERS/.) 35.00% Maldita Castilla Asedio en el Carro 35.00% Trails of Azure Omen of Disaster 30.00% Bayonetta One of a Kind 25.00% Max & the Magic Marker Max 25.00% Sonic Colors Sweet Mountain Act 2 25.00% Final Fantasy XIII Ragnarok 20.00% Portal 2 Die Cut Laser Dance 20.00% Steins;Gate Select of Sorrow 20.00% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Moment of Calm (The Dromedary Hotel) 20.00% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Groose’s Theme 10.00% Sonic Generations Mission (Balloon Park) [collapse]

Group 43 Results

Spoiler 66.67% NieR Cold Steel Coffin 57.14% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Theme of the Specter’s Flute 52.38% Journey Final Confluence 47.62% To the Moon Born a Stranger 47.62% Mass Effect 2 Humans Are Disappearing 47.62% Style Savvy Title Screen 42.86% Digimon Story: Lost Evolution Plate Cleaning 38.10% Half-Minute Hero Main Theme 38.10% The Binding of Isaac Repentant 33.33% Epic Mickey Mickeyjunk Mountain 33.33% A Witch’s Tale Sadness Crystal 33.33% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Earth Temple 33.33% Bravely Default Four Legends 33.33% Double Dragon Neon City Streets 1 33.33% Super Meat Boy Betus Blues 28.57% Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Unbreakable Chains 28.57% Disaster Report 3 Second Song of Saki Honjo 28.57% Digital: A Love Story Wake Up 28.57% Double Dragon Neon Marian 2 23.81% Last Window: The Secret of Cape West City Dyed Purple 23.81% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Future City 23.81% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Mysterious Tale 19.05% Trails of Azure A Barrier to Get Over 19.05% Portal 2 PotatOS Lament [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 34.78% 999: 9 Hours 9 Person 9 Doors 9 years ago 34.78% Portal 2 Concentration Enhancing Menu Initializer 34.78% Steins;Gate Hack -alpha vision- 34.78% Lucidity Carte d’Etoile 33.33% Kirby’s Epic Yarn World 5: Snow Land 33.33% Lone Survivor Medicine 33.33% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask The Racetrack 33.33% Kirby’s Epic Yarn World 2: Hot Land 33.33% Portal 2 Halls of Science 4 33.33% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Ability Room 33.33% Ys I & II Chronicles Palace 33.33% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Title Screen 33.33% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Gourmet Race 33.33% The Dream Machine Morton’s Death 33.33% Trails from Zero St. Ursula Medical College 33.33% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Bowser’s Attack 33.33% The Binding of Isaac Main Theme 33.33% Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP Death to Everyone (Bonus Track) 33.33% Final Fantasy XIII Eidolons 33.33% Street Fighter X Mega Man Street Fighter X Mega Man OST – Ryu Theme 33.33% L.A. Noire Minor 9th 33.33% Ciel Nosurge Ahih rei-yah 33.33% Bayonetta Let’s Hit the Climax! 33.33% Resonance of Fate Middle World 33.33% 7th Dragon Labyrinth – Jungle Navigation 33.33% Epic Mickey Mickeyjunk Mountain 33.33% A Witch’s Tale Sadness Crystal 33.33% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Earth Temple 33.33% Bravely Default Four Legends 33.33% Double Dragon Neon City Streets 1 33.33% Super Meat Boy Betus Blues 32.00% Bar Oasis Before Dawn 32.00% Resonance of Fate Forest Road of Idols [A] 32.00% DJ Hero We Will Rock You vs Robot Rock – Queen vs Daft Punk 32.00% Trails from Zero Between the Forgotten Phantasm 32.00% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Final Bowser Battle 32.00% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Grassland Overworld 32.00% Trails from Zero Formidable Enemy 31.82% FTL Mantis (Battle) 31.82% Rome: Total War Divinitus 31.82% Final Fantasy XIII-2 Serah’s Theme [Memory] [Masashi Hamauzu] 31.82% Sonic Generations Chemical Plant Modern 31.82% Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Shaded Truths 31.82% Final Fantasy XIII-2 Ruined Hometown [Naoshi Mizuta] 31.82% Aion: The Promised Lands Yearn for Heaven 31.82% Summon Night GRANTHESE Old Battlefield Fortress 30.00% To the Moon Trailer Theme – Part 2 (feat. Laura Shigihara) 30.00% Knytt Underground Fire Nuclear Crocodile Killer (Interdimensional Groove Police Edit) 30.00% Muramasa: The Demon Blade Lightning Speed [B] [Yoshimi Kudo] 30.00% Dark Souls Dark Sun Gwyndolin 30.00% Bayonetta One of a Kind 28.57% Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Unbreakable Chains 28.57% Disaster Report 3 Second Song of Saki Honjo 28.57% Digital: A Love Story Wake Up 28.57% Double Dragon Neon Marian 2 25.00% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Steel Station 25.00% Max & the Magic Marker Max 25.00% Sonic Colors Sweet Mountain Act 2 25.00% Final Fantasy XIII Ragnarok 23.81% Last Window: The Secret of Cape West City Dyed Purple 23.81% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Future City 23.81% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Mysterious Tale 20.00% FTL Void (Battle) 20.00% Portal 2 Die Cut Laser Dance 20.00% Steins;Gate Select of Sorrow 20.00% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Moment of Calm (The Dromedary Hotel) 20.00% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Groose’s Theme 19.05% Trails of Azure A Barrier to Get Over 19.05% Portal 2 PotatOS Lament 15.00% Dead Space 2 Canonical Aside 10.00% Demon’s Souls Dragon God 10.00% Sonic Generations Mission (Balloon Park) Projected Final Bubble: 43.48% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 45 will be active until Sunday August 15th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 44 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 45 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 45 is open until Sunday August 15th at 10:00PM Pacific

