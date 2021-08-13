Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 40

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 41 Results
|70.00%
|Sonic Generations (3DS)
|Boss: Big Arm
|60.00%
|Katamari Forever
|Katamari on the Wings
|55.00%
|Lord of Vermillion II
|Coin
|55.00%
|Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask
|Robot Battle
|55.00%
|Double Dragon Neon
|Countryside 1
|50.00%
|Machinarium
|The Sea
|50.00%
|The Munchables
|Hellfire Stew
|50.00%
|Ys: Memories of Celceta
|Underground Ruins
|45.00%
|Child of Eden
|Evolution
|45.00%
|Punch-Out!!
|Glass Joe
|45.00%
|Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel
|EXEC_Z/.
|40.00%
|Sengoku Basara: Samurai Heroes
|Ieyasu Tokugawa’s Theme [Rei Kondoh]
|40.00%
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Air Rally
|40.00%
|Portal 2
|Bombs for Throwing At You
|40.00%
|A Witch’s Tale
|Once Upon A Time
|35.00%
|Mass Effect 2
|To Hide To Seek
|30.00%
|To the Moon
|Trailer Theme – Part 2 (feat. Laura Shigihara)
|30.00%
|Knytt Underground
|Fire Nuclear Crocodile Killer (Interdimensional Groove Police Edit)
|30.00%
|Muramasa: The Demon Blade
|Lightning Speed [B] [Yoshimi Kudo]
|30.00%
|Dark Souls
|Dark Sun Gwyndolin
|25.00%
|Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
|Steel Station
|20.00%
|FTL
|Void (Battle)
|15.00%
|Dead Space 2
|Canonical Aside
|10.00%
|Demon’s Souls
|Dragon God
Group 42 Results
|60.00%
|NieR
|Kainé ~ Escape
|60.00%
|Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance
|L’Oscurita dell’Ignot
|60.00%
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Victory Fanfare [Mitsuto Suzuki]
|50.00%
|Star Ocean: The Last Hope
|Night of the Chase
|50.00%
|Persona 4 Arena
|Now I Know
|45.00%
|Danganronpa: Goodbye Despair
|Ekoroshia
|45.00%
|Rayman Origins
|Lums of the Water
|40.00%
|Muramasa: The Demon Blade
|Dim Twilight [A] [Masaharu Iwata]
|40.00%
|Trails from Zero
|Firm Strength
|40.00%
|Katamari Forever
|Bluffing Spirit
|40.00%
|World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria
|Balloon Ride
|35.00%
|Noby Noby Boy
|Noby Noby Folk Guitar
|35.00%
|Ciel Nosurge
|Nepltude (Class::NEPLTUDE=>extends.TX_CLUSTERS/.)
|35.00%
|Maldita Castilla
|Asedio en el Carro
|35.00%
|Trails of Azure
|Omen of Disaster
|30.00%
|Bayonetta
|One of a Kind
|25.00%
|Max & the Magic Marker
|Max
|25.00%
|Sonic Colors
|Sweet Mountain Act 2
|25.00%
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Ragnarok
|20.00%
|Portal 2
|Die Cut Laser Dance
|20.00%
|Steins;Gate
|Select of Sorrow
|20.00%
|Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask
|Moment of Calm (The Dromedary Hotel)
|20.00%
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
|Groose’s Theme
|10.00%
|Sonic Generations
|Mission (Balloon Park)
Group 43 Results
|66.67%
|NieR
|Cold Steel Coffin
|57.14%
|Professor Layton and the Last Specter
|Theme of the Specter’s Flute
|52.38%
|Journey
|Final Confluence
|47.62%
|To the Moon
|Born a Stranger
|47.62%
|Mass Effect 2
|Humans Are Disappearing
|47.62%
|Style Savvy
|Title Screen
|42.86%
|Digimon Story: Lost Evolution
|Plate Cleaning
|38.10%
|Half-Minute Hero
|Main Theme
|38.10%
|The Binding of Isaac
|Repentant
|33.33%
|Epic Mickey
|Mickeyjunk Mountain
|33.33%
|A Witch’s Tale
|Sadness Crystal
|33.33%
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
|Earth Temple
|33.33%
|Bravely Default
|Four Legends
|33.33%
|Double Dragon Neon
|City Streets 1
|33.33%
|Super Meat Boy
|Betus Blues
|28.57%
|Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep
|Unbreakable Chains
|28.57%
|Disaster Report 3
|Second Song of Saki Honjo
|28.57%
|Digital: A Love Story
|Wake Up
|28.57%
|Double Dragon Neon
|Marian 2
|23.81%
|Last Window: The Secret of Cape West
|City Dyed Purple
|23.81%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Future City
|23.81%
|Professor Layton and the Last Specter
|Mysterious Tale
|19.05%
|Trails of Azure
|A Barrier to Get Over
|19.05%
|Portal 2
|PotatOS Lament
Newly Eliminated1
|34.78%
|999: 9 Hours 9 Person 9 Doors
|9 years ago
|34.78%
|Portal 2
|Concentration Enhancing Menu Initializer
|34.78%
|Steins;Gate
|Hack -alpha vision-
|34.78%
|Lucidity
|Carte d’Etoile
|33.33%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|World 5: Snow Land
|33.33%
|Lone Survivor
|Medicine
|33.33%
|Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask
|The Racetrack
|33.33%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|World 2: Hot Land
|33.33%
|Portal 2
|Halls of Science 4
|33.33%
|Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
|Ability Room
|33.33%
|Ys I & II Chronicles
|Palace
|33.33%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Title Screen
|33.33%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Gourmet Race
|33.33%
|The Dream Machine
|Morton’s Death
|33.33%
|Trails from Zero
|St. Ursula Medical College
|33.33%
|Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Bowser’s Attack
|33.33%
|The Binding of Isaac
|Main Theme
|33.33%
|Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP
|Death to Everyone (Bonus Track)
|33.33%
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Eidolons
|33.33%
|Street Fighter X Mega Man
|Street Fighter X Mega Man OST – Ryu Theme
|33.33%
|L.A. Noire
|Minor 9th
|33.33%
|Ciel Nosurge
|Ahih rei-yah
|33.33%
|Bayonetta
|Let’s Hit the Climax!
|33.33%
|Resonance of Fate
|Middle World
|33.33%
|7th Dragon
|Labyrinth – Jungle Navigation
|33.33%
|Epic Mickey
|Mickeyjunk Mountain
|33.33%
|A Witch’s Tale
|Sadness Crystal
|33.33%
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
|Earth Temple
|33.33%
|Bravely Default
|Four Legends
|33.33%
|Double Dragon Neon
|City Streets 1
|33.33%
|Super Meat Boy
|Betus Blues
|32.00%
|Bar Oasis
|Before Dawn
|32.00%
|Resonance of Fate
|Forest Road of Idols [A]
|32.00%
|DJ Hero
|We Will Rock You vs Robot Rock – Queen vs Daft Punk
|32.00%
|Trails from Zero
|Between the Forgotten Phantasm
|32.00%
|Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Final Bowser Battle
|32.00%
|Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!
|Grassland Overworld
|32.00%
|Trails from Zero
|Formidable Enemy
|31.82%
|FTL
|Mantis (Battle)
|31.82%
|Rome: Total War
|Divinitus
|31.82%
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Serah’s Theme [Memory] [Masashi Hamauzu]
|31.82%
|Sonic Generations
|Chemical Plant Modern
|31.82%
|Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep
|Shaded Truths
|31.82%
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Ruined Hometown [Naoshi Mizuta]
|31.82%
|Aion: The Promised Lands
|Yearn for Heaven
|31.82%
|Summon Night GRANTHESE
|Old Battlefield Fortress
|30.00%
|To the Moon
|Trailer Theme – Part 2 (feat. Laura Shigihara)
|30.00%
|Knytt Underground
|Fire Nuclear Crocodile Killer (Interdimensional Groove Police Edit)
|30.00%
|Muramasa: The Demon Blade
|Lightning Speed [B] [Yoshimi Kudo]
|30.00%
|Dark Souls
|Dark Sun Gwyndolin
|30.00%
|Bayonetta
|One of a Kind
|28.57%
|Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep
|Unbreakable Chains
|28.57%
|Disaster Report 3
|Second Song of Saki Honjo
|28.57%
|Digital: A Love Story
|Wake Up
|28.57%
|Double Dragon Neon
|Marian 2
|25.00%
|Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
|Steel Station
|25.00%
|Max & the Magic Marker
|Max
|25.00%
|Sonic Colors
|Sweet Mountain Act 2
|25.00%
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Ragnarok
|23.81%
|Last Window: The Secret of Cape West
|City Dyed Purple
|23.81%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Future City
|23.81%
|Professor Layton and the Last Specter
|Mysterious Tale
|20.00%
|FTL
|Void (Battle)
|20.00%
|Portal 2
|Die Cut Laser Dance
|20.00%
|Steins;Gate
|Select of Sorrow
|20.00%
|Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask
|Moment of Calm (The Dromedary Hotel)
|20.00%
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
|Groose’s Theme
|19.05%
|Trails of Azure
|A Barrier to Get Over
|19.05%
|Portal 2
|PotatOS Lament
|15.00%
|Dead Space 2
|Canonical Aside
|10.00%
|Demon’s Souls
|Dragon God
|10.00%
|Sonic Generations
|Mission (Balloon Park)
Projected Final Bubble: 43.48%
It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 45 will be active until Sunday August 15th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 44 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 45 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 45 is open until Sunday August 15th at 10:00PM Pacific