Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 40

Group 41 Results

70.00% Sonic Generations (3DS) Boss: Big Arm
60.00% Katamari Forever Katamari on the Wings
55.00% Lord of Vermillion II Coin
55.00% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Robot Battle
55.00% Double Dragon Neon Countryside 1
50.00% Machinarium The Sea
50.00% The Munchables Hellfire Stew
50.00% Ys: Memories of Celceta Underground Ruins
45.00% Child of Eden Evolution
45.00% Punch-Out!! Glass Joe
45.00% Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel EXEC_Z/.
40.00% Sengoku Basara: Samurai Heroes Ieyasu Tokugawa’s Theme [Rei Kondoh]
40.00% Rhythm Heaven Fever Air Rally
40.00% Portal 2 Bombs for Throwing At You
40.00% A Witch’s Tale Once Upon A Time
35.00% Mass Effect 2 To Hide To Seek
30.00% To the Moon Trailer Theme – Part 2 (feat. Laura Shigihara)
30.00% Knytt Underground Fire Nuclear Crocodile Killer (Interdimensional Groove Police Edit)
30.00% Muramasa: The Demon Blade Lightning Speed [B] [Yoshimi Kudo]
30.00% Dark Souls Dark Sun Gwyndolin
25.00% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Steel Station
20.00% FTL Void (Battle)
15.00% Dead Space 2 Canonical Aside
10.00% Demon’s Souls Dragon God

Group 42 Results

60.00% NieR Kainé ~ Escape
60.00% Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance L’Oscurita dell’Ignot
60.00% Final Fantasy XIII-2 Victory Fanfare [Mitsuto Suzuki]
50.00% Star Ocean: The Last Hope Night of the Chase
50.00% Persona 4 Arena Now I Know
45.00% Danganronpa: Goodbye Despair Ekoroshia
45.00% Rayman Origins Lums of the Water
40.00% Muramasa: The Demon Blade Dim Twilight [A] [Masaharu Iwata]
40.00% Trails from Zero Firm Strength
40.00% Katamari Forever Bluffing Spirit
40.00% World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria Balloon Ride
35.00% Noby Noby Boy Noby Noby Folk Guitar
35.00% Ciel Nosurge Nepltude (Class::NEPLTUDE=>extends.TX_CLUSTERS/.)
35.00% Maldita Castilla Asedio en el Carro
35.00% Trails of Azure Omen of Disaster
30.00% Bayonetta One of a Kind
25.00% Max & the Magic Marker Max
25.00% Sonic Colors Sweet Mountain Act 2
25.00% Final Fantasy XIII Ragnarok
20.00% Portal 2 Die Cut Laser Dance
20.00% Steins;Gate Select of Sorrow
20.00% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Moment of Calm (The Dromedary Hotel)
20.00% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Groose’s Theme
10.00% Sonic Generations Mission (Balloon Park)

Group 43 Results

66.67% NieR Cold Steel Coffin
57.14% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Theme of the Specter’s Flute
52.38% Journey Final Confluence
47.62% To the Moon Born a Stranger
47.62% Mass Effect 2 Humans Are Disappearing
47.62% Style Savvy Title Screen
42.86% Digimon Story: Lost Evolution Plate Cleaning
38.10% Half-Minute Hero Main Theme
38.10% The Binding of Isaac Repentant
33.33% Epic Mickey Mickeyjunk Mountain
33.33% A Witch’s Tale Sadness Crystal
33.33% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Earth Temple
33.33% Bravely Default Four Legends
33.33% Double Dragon Neon City Streets 1
33.33% Super Meat Boy Betus Blues
28.57% Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Unbreakable Chains
28.57% Disaster Report 3 Second Song of Saki Honjo
28.57% Digital: A Love Story Wake Up
28.57% Double Dragon Neon Marian 2
23.81% Last Window: The Secret of Cape West City Dyed Purple
23.81% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Future City
23.81% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Mysterious Tale
19.05% Trails of Azure A Barrier to Get Over
19.05% Portal 2 PotatOS Lament

Newly Eliminated1

34.78% 999: 9 Hours 9 Person 9 Doors 9 years ago
34.78% Portal 2 Concentration Enhancing Menu Initializer
34.78% Steins;Gate Hack -alpha vision-
34.78% Lucidity Carte d’Etoile
33.33% Kirby’s Epic Yarn World 5: Snow Land
33.33% Lone Survivor Medicine
33.33% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask The Racetrack
33.33% Kirby’s Epic Yarn World 2: Hot Land
33.33% Portal 2 Halls of Science 4
33.33% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Ability Room
33.33% Ys I & II Chronicles Palace
33.33% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Title Screen
33.33% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Gourmet Race
33.33% The Dream Machine Morton’s Death
33.33% Trails from Zero St. Ursula Medical College
33.33% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Bowser’s Attack
33.33% The Binding of Isaac Main Theme
33.33% Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP Death to Everyone (Bonus Track)
33.33% Final Fantasy XIII Eidolons
33.33% Street Fighter X Mega Man Street Fighter X Mega Man OST – Ryu Theme
33.33% L.A. Noire Minor 9th
33.33% Ciel Nosurge Ahih rei-yah
33.33% Bayonetta Let’s Hit the Climax!
33.33% Resonance of Fate Middle World
33.33% 7th Dragon Labyrinth – Jungle Navigation
32.00% Bar Oasis Before Dawn
32.00% Resonance of Fate Forest Road of Idols [A]
32.00% DJ Hero We Will Rock You vs Robot Rock – Queen vs Daft Punk
32.00% Trails from Zero Between the Forgotten Phantasm
32.00% Super Mario Galaxy 2 Final Bowser Battle
32.00% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Grassland Overworld
32.00% Trails from Zero Formidable Enemy
31.82% FTL Mantis (Battle)
31.82% Rome: Total War Divinitus
31.82% Final Fantasy XIII-2 Serah’s Theme [Memory] [Masashi Hamauzu]
31.82% Sonic Generations Chemical Plant Modern
31.82% Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Shaded Truths
31.82% Final Fantasy XIII-2 Ruined Hometown [Naoshi Mizuta]
31.82% Aion: The Promised Lands Yearn for Heaven
31.82% Summon Night GRANTHESE Old Battlefield Fortress
Projected Final Bubble: 43.48%

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 45 will be active until Sunday August 15th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 44 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 45 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 45 is open until Sunday August 15th at 10:00PM Pacific